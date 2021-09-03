AWS for Health and OpenText for Healthcare – Better together

Earlier this month Amazon Web Services introduced AWS for Health, an offering of curated AWS services and AWS Partner Network solutions used by thousands of healthcare and life sciences customers globally. AWS for Health provides proven and easily accessible capabilities that help organizations increase the pace of innovation, unlock the potential of health data, and develop more personalized approaches to therapeutic development and care.

OpenText™, the global leader in Information Management, is pleased to support this new and important initiative from AWS as a means for accelerating the adoption of cloud-based Information Management solutions for healthcare and life sciences. We’re also pleased to have been invited to participate in this initiative as an AWS for Health launch partner. OpenText has long been a trusted provider of digitalization, automation, and Information Management solutions to the global healthcare and life sciences industries, so our collaboration on AWS for Health makes perfect sense for us and our customers.

Healthcare organizations, including hospitals, payers, and providers, are a critical element of the first responder network. As COVID-19 has changed the approach to triaging healthcare needs, the pandemic has also highlighted challenges to evolving in the face of this current crisis and beyond.

With increasingly overcrowded facilities and distanced healthcare providers, patient information must be easily accessed while keeping data secure and streamlining regulatory compliance.

Healthcare providers have evolved to offer telemedicine services with remarkable speed, but with that comes a greater need to digitize information and workflows for secure, compliant, and efficient clinical and non-clinical document exchange–as well as improving the experience and engagement of patients.

Furthermore, as patient volume and subsequent data increases, the industry looks towards advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence, to help automate tasks and enable new ways for patients to receive care that contribute to the long-term sustainability of the system.

OpenText for Healthcare includes a broad range of solutions satisfying provider needs to modernize and transform their digital operations. Rich content management coupled with intelligent capture, content management, advanced analytics and AI support allow rapid adoption of telemedicine, and more personalized care delivery. These advanced capabilities allow significant improvements in patient engagement and experience. OpenText for Healthcare, as well as OpenText Legal Technology solutions are available as SaaS or Cloud Managed Services on AWS.

Biotech and pharmaceutical companies have been known to adopt newer technologies at slower speeds than other industries due to regulatory and compliance concerns. But this is beginning to change. The development of new biological technologies and the acceleration of personalized medicine at ’warp speed,’ compounded by a new way of doing business fueled by the global pandemic, has Life Sciences companies moving faster than ever before.

Life sciences organizations are dealing with a lot of complex data that need to be analyzed quickly and effectively. They need disruptive technologies and technology partners that can supply innovative capabilities and the flexibility to run these disruptive technologies in the cloud. OpenText and AWS are just that — leaders in their respective fields able to deliver disruptive, secure, scalable technology that frees biotech and pharmaceutical organizations to focus on innovation. Our collaboration around AWS for Health is another example of that.

OpenText for Life Sciences products are built specifically for Life Sciences organizations and include Information Management solutions for clinical, regulatory, and quality operations. These solutions help Life Sciences customers bring life-saving therapies to their patients while delivering 70% faster clinical data cycles, saving users on average 360 hours per week thanks to faster document access while achieving 100% compliance and efficiency objectives. The OpenText Information Management portfolio includes Content Management, Digital Experience, and Legal Technology solutions available as SaaS or Cloud Managed Services on AWS.

For more information about OpenText’s partnership with AWS, please visit: Amazon Web Services and OpenText