What’s new in OpenText Web CMS

Websites have become mission-critical business assets, growing from just 17.1 million in 2000 to an astounding 1.7 billion today. Web experiences have rapidly changed and become increasingly more interactive, more dynamic with a dramatic rise in mobile traffic. With so much usage, engagement remains a paradox. Users are quick to move away when experiences do not keep their interest or engage them. According to Forbes, click-through rates (CTRs) are only 4.23% – meaning only 4.23 people out of 100 will click on a call to action. As web presence evolves, so must the systems that power them.

Check out the latest updates to OpenText™ Web CMS (TeamSite):

Introducing OpenText Web CMS

OpenText™ Experience Cloud Edition 24.2 was a big milestone for our web content management system with the release of OpenText™ Web CMS. The evolved and expanded product is the next generation from the previous flagship OpenText TeamSite. TeamSite had greatly changed over 25 years and was a pioneer and innovator in the industry. To better reflect changes in the market and the new technologies, OpenText Web CMS marks a new era with expanded use cases and new capabilities.

Beyond traditional content management

OpenText Web CMS transcends traditional content management by delivering:

AI-powered experiences that dynamically adapt to user needs

Focusing on customer success

The most significant shift? Using web experiences to drive the complete customer lifecycle—from purchase through onboarding to retention and loyalty. While many companies focus primarily on acquisition, research shows existing customers are 50% more likely to try new products and spend 31% more than new customers. OpenText Web CMS excels at nurturing these valuable relationships.

April 2025: Power-packed 25.2 release – Titanium X

The Experience Cloud’s 25.2 release delivers Titanium X, helping organizations win in today’s experience economy. This release builds on innovations from CE 23.1 through CE 25.2, empowering companies to modernize their customer experience platforms. Users crave interactive experiences. Adding just one video increases average time-on-page by 88%. All industries are witnessing rapid adoption of progressive web applications (PWAs), single page applications (SPAs), and dynamic experiences built with modern frameworks like HTML5, React, and Angular.

Bridging developer-business silos

Success today requires bridging silos between developers, business users, and creative teams. OpenText Web CMS delivers this through:

Developer flexibility : Use any language (React, Angular) beyond traditional SPAs

New 25.2 capabilities

The latest release introduces:

Flexible Component Layout framework with table component integration

with table component integration XML file format support for both data sources and business user modifications

for both data sources and business user modifications Streamlined development with improved team collaboration

with improved team collaboration Enhanced consistency and workflow efficiency

Look back and look forward

The release builds on years of innovation across five key areas:

Dynamic experiences and experience application management AI capabilities including GenAI and intelligent content tools Integrated customer journeys and customer data Modernizing on a cloud platform with Kubernetes for scale, performance and high availability

Stay tuned for more innovations as we continue helping businesses thrive in the experience economy.

November 2023: What’s new in TeamSite 23.4

The rise of app-like web experiences

Part of the answer is interactive content – applications and videos. By including a video, the average time on page goes up by 88%. All industries are seeing a dramatic rise in the use of progressive web applications (PWAs), single page applications (SPAs), and dynamic web experience development using modern IDEs like HTML 5, React, WebAssembly, Angular and many others. Businesses can’t thrive with just content management in a CMS or WCM system today, their future needs to bridge the new silos between developers, business users and creative teams to succeed. The rise of headless is just one example of the trend, however it doesn’t need to be a developer centric versus business user only workspace. Hybrid headless collaboration serves both and is always a win-win scenario. Let’s see how OpenTextTM TeamSite delivers on the promise.

Introducing OpenText TeamSite 23.4

The 23.4 release delivers a new framework expanding our unique hybrid headless approach designed to help bridge the gap between the developer and business user personas. These features reduce the friction of the development cycle, managing and deploying dynamic application experiences using modern languages and IDE tools while empowering the business with flexible design and creative tools.

Marketers can now edit or change variables directly on the glass, enabling rich dynamic experiences. This brings design flexibility and creativity back into the hands of the business owner, while reducing the need for follow-on development work.

Composable experiences are easier to create, use and modify. Low-code components can be connected to data sources where business users can directly leverage their content. They can be defined with event-driven actions to establish communications and initiate changes between components to build endless dynamic possibilities. Components are built around functionality, then easily repurposed and connected to a different data source to satisfy a completely new use case, saving valuable developer cycles.

Manage and govern the entire process of development to deployment, including your live Web performance, including options for hybrid headless, high availability and Content Delivery Network (CDN).

Built-in governance of applications and development projects. Teams work together with the right privileges and libraries of components are available for drag-and-drop use or modification. Know where the components are used, version-control them, or create new ones.

Sample Web experiences are provided in this release for teams to demo, test and use various features out of the box (OOTB). The experiences contain: modern page and template layouts, forms, localization, working search, targeting and much, much more. Check out the new site for a fantastic hands-on experience.

What else in 23.4?

As part of the OpenText Experience Cloud, TeamSite works seamlessly with other key experience technologies: customer communications, digital asset management, personalization, customer data, A/B testing, notifications, and voice analytics. Read more about the Experience Cloud 23.4 release, including powerful new AI, Experience Aviator, enhancements in unified UX, and other foundational services.

May 2023: What’s new in TeamSite 23.2

OpenText™ TeamSite™ 23.2 makes it super simple for developers and marketing to work together on creating highly personalized and interactive experiences. The new TeamSite release extends current developer frameworks to be agnostic and integrate with your choice of IDE (Independent Development Environment) to create, edit and deploy interactive applications using languages and tools such as React, Angular and other JavaScript apps and front-end user experiences. These experiences could extend to interactive online calculators, forms, UX experiences like sliders or accordions, embedded video and many more, literally anything developers and marketing can dream-up and innovate with.

Savvy marketers know that providing a great content experience helps boost customer engagement and conversion rates. Research shows 93% of marketers believe that interactive content is more effective at educating the buyer compared to static content. It also generates four to five times more page views and two times more conversions.

Powerful interactive experiences are unleashed with this release, making this content type easily available to business users to drag, drop, edit available properties, and preview all in-context of the page and the specific component. And we are not stopping there, new frameworks and tools for DevOps and CI/CD are also available for implementation, encouraging reuse of development efforts. Take a holistic approach to how these compelling interactive experiences are managed and deployed.

Developers and marketing users work with common components, being able to drag, drop and manage the interactive applications.

Extending to more data sources plus generative AI

For 23.2, TeamSite also tapped into the power of combining marketing, data analysis and development. The TeamSite CMS platform can now be extended to more data sources for A/B testing, rich media management for videos, and utilizing Generative AI for Assisted Authoring.

Using a composability approach, the new release reinforces TeamSite as a single CMS platform to be used for websites, portals and a number of other omnichannel digital experiences. The CMS platform utilizes a component, template and hybrid headless architecture that can meet a variety of business and IT needs for flexibility, performance and security.

As part of the OpenText Experience Cloud, TeamSite works seamlessly with other key experience technologies: customer communications, digital asset management, personalization, customer data, A/B testing, notifications, and voice analytics. Read more about the 23.2 Experience Cloud release, the new unified UX, and foundational services, and how they are both extended and powered by TeamSite.