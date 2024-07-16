Elevate investigative analytics and derive deeper insights

Managing complex investigative analytics

As businesses and investigations grow, so does the amount of data they generate which must be included in any analysis. This data can come in various formats, such as text, audio, image, and video, and can be stored across multiple internal and external repositories. Enterprises need to use this data efficiently while ensuring data integrity, traceability, auditability, and security, especially when it is required to quickly collect and analyze large volumes of human-originated structured and unstructured data.

They must also streamline their analytics workflows and improve collaboration internally and externally. They also need to derive deeper insights from all data sources and data types while maintaining data integrity throughout their investigative processes.

Addressing challenges with versatility and power

Organizations need a robust solution to cope with the increased volume and veracity of data sources, which is driving a requirement for new analytical techniques. All of this must be completed while reducing response times for investigations, with an emphasis on prevention and speed.

OpenText™ Discover is an innovative solution that elevates investigative analytics through a multi-step workflow that ensures all data (structured and unstructured) interactions are retraceable, auditable, and secure. It is built on IDOL, named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Document Mining and Analytics Platforms, Q2 2024, and has an unparalleled history in AI and machine learning, being able to accelerate time-to-value.

OpenText Discover allows companies to empower users to fully engage with analytics via a comprehensive workflow—from building user roles and adding them to teams, to analyzing projects of work and collaborating across entities to create detailed notebooks of analytics. All the connected content can be reported on and exported, with continuous overwatch and integrity maintained throughout the process, even after it has been reported to third parties.

OpenText Discover Visualizations

With over 160 connectors to find all data and recognition of over 2000 file formats to extract all data, Discover is incredibly versatile and can work with a wide range of data types. Moreover, these tools are designed to be user-friendly and support natural language processing in over 40 languages.

The next step in Investigative analytics is already here, with a solution that includes the ability to: