OpenText to Showcase AI-powered eDiscovery Innovation at Legalweek New York

Rapidly growing legal workloads are becoming hard to manage. The demand for legal services is expanding. The sheer volume, variety and complexity of data is making it difficult for legal professionals to support litigation and investigation activities and simultaneously govern their legal content and work product.

Enter OpenText and its Legal Tech solutions – and, next week, Legalweek New York.

OpenText will showcase its industry-leading, AI-powered eDiscovery solution at the annual event, where today’s legal leaders will gather and seek ways to identify and deliver necessary innovation.

OpenText partners with some of the world’s leading enterprises and global law firms to address these challenges to improve business outcomes and deliver service excellence. Recognized as an eDiscovery leader in the 2024 GigaOm E-Discovery Radar Report, and with over two decades of market leadership, OpenText offers a composable and intelligent Smart Legal Platform that delivers unmatched AI-powered software and best-in-class services to support the end-to-end needs of law departments and law firms.

Those offerings help OpenText customers:

Uncover facts rapidly to improve legal outcomes for litigation and investigations

Automate workflows and processes to improve the quality and accuracy of legal activities and mitigate risk

Accelerate document review with analytics and generative AI (GenAI) as well as leveraging other capabilities and services for end-to-end eDiscovery support

OpenText also offers the latest in GenAI capabilities. OpenText™ eDiscovery Aviator enables customers to improve speed to facts for investigations and enhance eDiscovery document review planning and review activities.

OpenText also offers best-in-class services that support and expand the coverage of legal and investigation teams. Those services include:

Digital forensics and collections, through which OpenText defensibly gathers and forensically preserves and investigates evidence

Managed review, through which highly trained and technically skilled OpenText attorneys support document review for scale, speed and efficiency

Investigations service, which enables customers to gain rapid insight into data for swift investigation and reporting

“Growing competition and client demands, paired with regulatory complexity, are driving legal professionals to seek ways to increase productivity, optimize budgets and improve their service offerings,” said Savinay Berry, OpenText Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer. “AI and GenAI are true disruptors in this space, and OpenText is mobilizing its leading AI-driven eDiscovery solutions to enable its legal customers to meet those challenges.”