Reimagine conversations at OpenText World 2024

Create the best AI and experience focused path at OpenText World 2024

Janet de Guzman
Janet de Guzman

October 24, 20242 minute read

The modern customer expects and deserves more – and they want it delivered instantly, seamlessly and exactly the way they prefer. A resounding 80% of customers now consider the experience a company provides to be as important as its products or services.1  

Over the next five years, Boston Consulting Group forecasts $2 trillion in revenue will shift to companies that know how to create personalized experiences and communications. Leaders in personalization grow revenue 10 percentage points faster every year compared to laggards while enjoying higher customer satisfaction scores.2 Personalization is about getting to know the customer throughout their entire journey and learning from every interaction to continually improve experiences at scale. 

Many organizations are stuck at surface-level personalization, with disparate systems and data siloes standing in the way of connected customer experiences. More than 50% of consumers say personalization tends to feel off-target and doesn’t meet their needs, interests, or preferences.3 

Learn how to deliver on the promise of personalization by turning visitors into loyal customers. Find out how OpenText Experience Cloud innovations can help you excel in this ever-changing landscape. Join us November 18 to 21 in vibrant Las Vegas where the future of customer communications and digital experiences will take center stage at OpenText World 2024.  

Explore the latest innovations in OpenText Experience Cloud  

Here are 5 tips to curate an impactful AI and experience focused track: 

  1. Level up your skills with pre-conference training for Experience Cloud products, and continue your learning during the conference.  
  1. Dive into the Experience Cloud track keynote: Conversations re-imagined – boost loyalty and drive growth with AI-powered customer and employee experiences. Get insights on our product roadmap and see our latest innovations in action! 
  1. Take your pick of Experience Cloud breakouts based on your focus. Topic areas include Communications, Messaging, Web Experiences, Digital Asset Management, Data-Driven Customer Journeys, Secure Document Delivery and Accessible Digital Experiences. 
  1. Visit Experience Cloud in the Expo to meet with product experts, get in-depth demos, attend a turbo talk or get hands-on with the products on your own.  
  1. Network with your peers and other technology leaders, because OpenText World is the place to build meaningful professional connections. 

Don’t miss the opportunity to get inspired by tennis legend Venus Williams! Save your spot and register today. 

Janet de Guzman

As Senior Director of Product Marketing for OpenText Experience Cloud, Janet de Guzman works at the intersection of product management, engineering, sales, and marketing. She leads a global team responsible for the development and implementation of marketing, messaging, positioning and go-to-market strategies for our digital experience solutions. Janet has more than 20 years of diverse experience in information management, business development, management consulting and industry marketing.

