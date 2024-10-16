OpenText World 2024—Information Reimagined

Information is the heartbeat of every organization.

It flows through every process, every workflow, every innovation. It touches all roles and enables success at all levels of the organization. Without it, nothing would get done. It is the connective fabric that makes businesses, industries, and economies run.

But islands of disconnected data—are an impediment to progress. To overcome this, organizations need to unlock the expressive power of integrated and secure information management, at scale and in the cloud.

We need information, reimagined.

Join us for OpenText World 2024 on November 18-21 in Las Vegas (or virtually, for event highlights), where we will explore how organizations can unleash the power of their information to redefine business for a new era. OpenText is creating the future with our next-generation technologies. Our Business Clouds, Business AI, and Cybersecurity will be top focuses at the conference.

With over 150 sessions and speakers, attendees will learn from business leaders and world-class experts about how they are using technologies like AI to redefine their relationship with data, how to stay secure in an age of increasing cyber-attacks, and what’s needed to leverage next-generation cloud to elevate your business.

OpenText World has never been more important. You’ll hear about reimagined Knowledge Management, Customer Experience, Business Networks and Supply Chains, Digital Operations, Cybersecurity, and the Developer—all working across multi-cloud. You will also learn about our next-generation platform, Titanium X (or, Cloud Editions 25.2), with exciting breakthrough capabilities and more AI agents every 90 days.

Meet Our Speakers

We are bringing together industry experts and leaders from the world’s top companies to share how they are applying security, AI, and other breakthrough strategies to drive growth and accelerate innovation.

Venus Williams, legendary tennis champion, New York Times bestselling author, and serial entrepreneur will share her insights with us about everything from what drives her success, to the lessons she learned on and off the court, to how we can integrate our values into our business practices. I can’t wait for this conversation—it is going to be incredible!

In my keynote, I will discuss how OpenText, as a pioneer in information management, is building an exciting future for our customers with our next-generation Business Clouds, Business AI, and autonomous cloud platform. Our unique approach includes multi-cloud integration and unlocking the value of business data sets with GenAI. I will reveal the latest capabilities of our next-generation platform, Titanium X, and discuss cybersecurity. Most cyber-attacks start with human error, so it is time to let machines do the work to keep data safe.

I’ll also speak with Alok Daga, CIO Commercial & Corporate Banking at Bank of Montreal (BMO), about the bank’s incredible 18-year partnership with OpenText, and how BMO’s innovative approach to content management connects and streamlines diverse aspects of its business.

OpenText EVP & Chief Product Officer, Muhi S. Majzoub’s keynote will share the latest innovations in our Cloud Editions (CE) product launch as well as the roadmap for how we are building AI-driven, secure cloud services to help organizations reimagine information. He will also be joined by Shannon Bell, EVP, Chief Digital Officer at OpenText, to give an inside look at how OpenText is using its own technology to drive innovation, and Todd Cione, President, Worldwide Sales at OpenText, whowill interview some of our amazing customers, including Bosch.

Let the Machines Do the Work

With information management reimagined, we can let the machines do the work and elevate human potential.

We have a once-in-a-generation chance to create the future—a future that is powered by information, cloud, and AI. We are going to see some truly amazing things in our lifetime.

I invite you to register now for what’s going to be a fantastic event that you won’t want to miss!

Play video

I look forward to reimagining information and building the future with you at OpenText World 2024!