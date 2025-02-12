HIMSS: How OpenText is powering the future of healthcare

Please join us at at this year’s HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition (March 3-6, 2025, Las Vegas) to explore technologies in CPaaS, secure cloud fax, intelligent capture, digital signature, process automation and cybersecurity – all designed to enhance healthcare workflows and security.

The healthcare industry is experiencing long-term market pressures that will drive change for the foreseeable future. The first is the increasing demand for care, with the industry, in some ways, a victim of its own success.

With the population aging due to healthcare advancements, many individuals live with one or more chronic diseases that require ongoing, specialized care. There is also a need to address long-term social inequities of health, driving demand for care and improvements in care delivery. And as demand increases, there are significant challenges to service the demand due to healthcare staffing shortages and burnout. Additionally, unrelenting cost containment pressures continue, with healthcare organizations on the hook to increase lower-cost settings of care, pushing staff members to practice at the top of their licenses – shifting clinicians’ efforts from routine administrative tasks to more patient-focused care.

But, how can these challenges be addressed? To combat stretched resources and improve engagement, organizations need to improve clinical processes and better support patients and staff, increasing engagement across the care and wellness continuum. The industry needs to leverage data, process automation, and generative AI – elevating healthcare delivery with information management at the core.

Automate data capture and integration with Cloud FAX

Secure transmission with HIPAA Compliance: The ability to capture, organize, analyze, and respond are key capabilities for the healthcare organization of the future to enhance patient care through efficient data management. Traditional fax is prone to errors, delays, and security breaches, with these issues leading to significant setbacks in patient care, such as delayed diagnosis, treatment errors, and compromised patient privacy.

How to address this issue? OpenText Cloud Fax and Capture technology dramatically improves the efficiency of document management in healthcare settings. Cloud Fax and Capture eliminate these problems by ensuring all documents are transmitted securely and instantly. Plus, by leveraging the OpenText portfolio of integrations to leading EHRs and MFP connectors, organizations can ensure crucial patient information, such as test results and referral letters, is available to healthcare providers in real time, enabling faster and more accurate clinical decisions. An advanced workflow capability also allows automating costly manual processes and accelerating decision making. It’s intelligent, innovative technology at it’s finest.

Deliver critical alerts and notifications

Patients want communication to be personalized, contextual, and timely: This increasing focus on creating engaging and valuable interactions with patients can improve health outcomes.

How to address this issue? Creating high levels of engagement requires building a sense of empathy with the patient, and this requires leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning. Developing engaging, personalized, and data-driven communications needs an integrated view of the patient that includes all available data. And this is no longer a ‘want’, it’s a ‘need’.

Streamline operations and drive efficiency

Most healthcare organizations are moving to a multi-cloud environment, with data, assets, and applications residing in public clouds, private clouds, and on premise: The complexities of thousands of applications across multiple environments are typically high and adding in the convergence of IT and OT can overwhelm any IT organization.

How to address this issue? Reimagining cloud operations enables complete and integrated autonomous cloud operations that enables machines to do the work. Utilizing cloud based clinical archiving can improve data access and reduce cost by simplifying the IT environment and retiring legacy systems.

Strengthen security integration and automation

The healthcare industry has long been a prime target for cyber criminals due to the sensitive nature of patient data, large complex environments, widespread use of legacy technology and the potential financial gains from data breaches: Irrespective of organization size, it is hard to keep up with these evolving threat vectors, while maintaining the focus on improving access to and quality of healthcare. Ransomware attacks on healthcare organizations can be among the most costly and far reaching, with 67 percent of surveyed organizations having experienced a ransomware attack in the past 12 months.

For most organizations recovery can take up to a month, and cripple operations. The pressure is on the healthcare industry to advance cybersecurity measures. In the spirit of less is more, 75 percent of organizations seek to consolidate the number of cybersecurity vendors they use to reduce operational complexity and improve risk mitigation.

How to address this issue? By leveraging cybersecurity vendors with full stack security solutions and AI-powered threat hunting and detection, healthcare organizations can have new threat detection models in place within hours to stay ahead of new and evolving threats.

Improve DevOps for the cloud

Improving healthcare information management will require DevOps engineering to scale substantially: As the efficiency of DevOps teams scale, the efficiency of all knowledge workers across the enterprise will also scale. By integrating development and operations, DevOps teams can streamline application delivery and IT infrastructure management, ensuring faster, more reliable deployment of services.

How to address this issue? Leveraging automation and real-time analytics, companies can enhance operational efficiency, improve system performance, and maintain robust security standards. With GenAI, testing is done with less human involvement to drive productivity from days to minutes. This approach fosters innovation, scalability and agility, enabling healthcare organizations to adapt quickly to market changes and regulatory demands while optimizing their IT investments

OpenText: Your trusted partner of choice

OpenText is the world’s leader in information management and offers the most complete and integrated information management platform.

We serve industries with the most complex information challenges and largest data sets, including hundreds of healthcare providers and payers, as well as government health organizations and global service providers, helping them organize, automate, connect, and protect data. No information management platform is more secure or scalable to manage high volumes of information to elevate human potential across your organization.

Visit us at HIMSS 2025

We welcome the opportunity to be your strategic partner in your journey to safely deliver great healthcare experiences and outcomes. To see our capabilities for yourself, please come see us at Venetian Level 2, booth # 4861 at this year’s HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition (March 3-6, 2025, Las Vegas).