Work smarter with content insights

Content services platforms must support document management, automate business processes, enable information governance and facilitate collaboration between employees and external stakeholders to support an organization’s modern work strategy. But as Forrester notes, “AI and machine learning (ML) still have the potential to add more value to content management use cases,” including automated data extraction and categorization, embedded knowledge and social graphs, and the identification and protection of sensitive data[1]. With 61% of employees saying AI helps improve their work productivity, it’s clear intelligent content services play a central role in elevating employee performance and helping them work smarter.

Consider this common scenario: We all appreciate the ability to instantly share documents as attachments in Microsoft Teams. But how do you ensure that business-critical content ultimately makes its way back to your repository of record? This is the pervasiveness of information sprawl; and it becomes true chaos for employees who need to make sense of all this information in its growing number of locations – whether your repository of records like OpenText™ Extended ECM or OpenText™ Documentum™, Microsoft® Teams, SharePoint or other file shares; and ever-growing format types – whether video, images or audio content.

Following the OpenText acquisition of Micro Focus, we have been hard at work to deliver on our corporate mission to help customers gain more insight into their information. Today, we’re pleased to announce Extended ECM and Documentum customers can now gain more information advantage with IDOL, a market-leading knowledge discovery and analytics platform. IDOL uncovers key insights stored deep within your unstructured data with support for over 1,000 data formats.

A knowledge graph provides a data visualization of content connections and relationships to help users make smarter and faster decisions.

This new integration empowers organizations to untap the rich knowledge and connections hidden in their content with AI-powered insights. Leverage the power of IDOL to:

Reduce content sprawl by automating the identification, data extraction and filing of business-critical content from third-party applications, including Microsoft Teams, SharePoint and external file shares to Extended ECM or Documentum.​

Understand and enrich the metadata of unstructured content already stored in your Extended ECM or Documentum repository. ​

Provide users the insight they need to make smarter, faster decisions with elegant visualization of the connections and relationships surrounding your content via a knowledge graph.

