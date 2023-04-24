Product Updates

Work smarter with content insights

Untap content knowledge using AI-powered insight through Micro Focus IDOL integrations with OpenText content services platforms

Photo of Lindsay Sterrett Lindsay SterrettApril 24, 2023
Close up of a person holding a light bulb with a graphic overlay of a connected web.

Content services platforms must support document management, automate business processes, enable information governance and facilitate collaboration between employees and external stakeholders to support an organization’s modern work strategy. But as Forrester notes, “AI and machine learning (ML) still have the potential to add more value to content management use cases,” including automated data extraction and categorization, embedded knowledge and social graphs, and the identification and protection of sensitive data[1]. With 61% of employees saying AI helps improve their work productivity, it’s clear intelligent content services play a central role in elevating employee performance and helping them work smarter. 

Consider this common scenario: We all appreciate the ability to instantly share documents as attachments in Microsoft Teams. But how do you ensure that business-critical content ultimately makes its way back to your repository of record? This is the pervasiveness of information sprawl; and it becomes true chaos for employees who need to make sense of all this information in its growing number of locations – whether your repository of records like OpenText™ Extended ECM or OpenText™ Documentum™, Microsoft® Teams, SharePoint or other file shares; and ever-growing format types – whether video, images or audio content.

Following the OpenText acquisition of Micro Focus, we have been hard at work to deliver on our corporate mission to help customers gain more insight into their information. Today, we’re pleased to announce Extended ECM and Documentum customers can now gain more information advantage with IDOL, a market-leading knowledge discovery and analytics platform. IDOL uncovers key insights stored deep within your unstructured data with support for over 1,000 data formats. 

A knowledge graph provides a data visualization of content connections and relationships to help users make smarter and faster decisions. 
This new integration empowers organizations to untap the rich knowledge and connections hidden in their content with AI-powered insights. Leverage the power of IDOL to:

  • Reduce content sprawl by automating the identification, data extraction and filing of business-critical content from third-party applications, including Microsoft Teams, SharePoint and external file shares to Extended ECM or Documentum.​
  • Understand and enrich the metadata of unstructured content already stored in your Extended ECM or Documentum repository. ​
  • Provide users the insight they need to make smarter, faster decisions with elegant visualization of the connections and relationships surrounding your content via a knowledge graph.

Be sure to join us at OpenText World EMEA to see this exciting new integration with IDOL and many more innovations in action in the keynote sessions.

[1] Forrester, The Five Key Trends That Will Shape Your 2022 To 2023 Content Services Strategy, September 8, 2022.

Photo of Lindsay Sterrett

Lindsay Sterrett

Lindsay Sterrett is Senior Director of Content Services Product Marketing. With more than 12 years of experience as a software marketing leader, Lindsay leads a global team responsible for the product marketing strategy for OpenText Content Cloud, including OpenText Extended ECM, Documentum and Core Content, capture solutions, and diverse industry and business applications. Her areas of expertise include B2B and B2C marketing strategy, demand generation, partnerships, in-app product experiences and customer lifecycle marketing. She is based in Southern California and holds a B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles.

