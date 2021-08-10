Get business content management up and running fast with no IT support

Thorsten Fischer leads the Product Management team responsible for the OpenText next-generation SaaS content services platform including OpenText™ Core Content, OpenText™ Core Share and OpenText™ Core Signature.

OpenText™ Core Content helps teams get business content management capabilities up and running fast, with little to no IT support.

We recently caught up with Thorsten Fischer, Senior Director, Product Management, to find out how Core Content makes it easy for almost anyone to handle the business administration and management aspects of content management.

Thorsten is passionate about showing organizations – at all stages of the journey to the cloud – how turnkey software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications can help them navigate the increasingly complex information management landscape.

Here’s our Q&A with Thorsten:

Q: What enterprise need does Core Content fulfill that wasn’t being addressed?

Thorsten: The complexity of information management has been mounting for years, but the challenges for organizations rose sharply with the shift to remote work. To make things even tougher, compliance requirements are constantly evolving, and business users’ content needs are escalating. But not every content management use case requires a heavy-duty on-premises system.

Organizations just don’t have the time or resources for that. And users need a solution that’s ready to go in minutes and hours, not months.

The future of content services is cloud, but a wholesale move isn’t realistic for everyone. That’s where Core Content comes in. We recognized that organizations are continually confronted with urgent or ad hoc business needs and use cases that demand a simple, scalable approach to managing the content lifecycle.

Q: How is Core Content designed to make administration and management easy for non-technical people (and therefore not a burden on IT teams)?

Thorsten: Core Content is easy to provision with just a few clicks. When it comes to configuring, it’s genuinely self-service. In fact, it’s even easier than using non-sanctioned apps, so there’s really no excuse for not keeping data secure and centralized.

The whole solution is built around workspaces aligned to organizations’ business process needs. There’s zero coding required and really no way to go wrong. And with in-product help guides, Core Content works with administrators to almost set itself up.

Onboarding is also a breeze. End users can personalize Core Content’s intuitive user interface and configure it to meet their unique requirements.

The net result of rapid provisioning and self-service configuring is that there’s very little IT has to do when it comes to deploying Core Content. Business administrators can run with it on their own, freeing up IT resources for higher-level, strategic tasks.

Q: What are some examples of things that a department or team can quickly start doing with Core Content?

Thorsten: They can immediately streamline collaboration and compliance. Efficiency is all about bringing vital content together with crucial business processes in an accessible, intuitive space. That’s exactly what Core Content does— – while offering the deployment, implementation and management benefits of SaaS.

Business administrators can classify content according to category (think broad groupings like policy documents or vendor documents) and document type. Once the foundational content is in place, they can manage permissions for defined sets of users and groups. It’s a powerful, convenient way to govern who can do what with which documents while still supporting strong collaboration.

Now the best part: . In a matter of minutes, administrators can create template-based workspaces for given projects and processes. With roles and permissions already established, users can begin accessing, sharing and collaborating – all in context, with relevant content at their fingertips.

Core Content also supports compliance by simplifying records management. Administrators can easily add retention policies when setting up new document types and even set multiple phases, like storing content for specified periods and then destroying it. For a high-level view of compliance across the organization, there’s a records management dashboard.

Q: You mention working “in context” – does that mean Core Content integrates with lead applications end-users rely on?

Thorsten: Core Content has been purpose-built for integrations and its first release builds on our long-standing, proven partnership with SAP, deeply integrating content management with processes managed in the SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud. This integration is the first of many planned to bring OpenText strengths in business content management to SaaS.

Q: What’s the best way to check out Core Content’s administration features?

Thorsten: We’ve created a true-to-life tour of the application so you can get a real feel for the app experience. If you like what you see, register your interest in becoming an early adopter.

