Southwestern U.S. county enhances content management to drive digital transformation with OpenText Content Management, integrated with Microsoft 365

Our county is home to over two million people, but we also welcome millions of visitors annually. Our services touch all of those people in one way or another, and there is enormous diversity in how they interact with us. Technology is enabling us to reach new generations through mobile apps and other digital tools, but we also continue to work face-to-face with residents and visitors in our offices.



As we evolve to become more digitally driven, we want a single source of truth to improve content integration and information-sharing among dozens of internal departments and partner organizations.



We wanted to make processes more repeatable and sustainable so that we could improve service levels while increasing efficiency and value to taxpayers. Behind the scenes, this meant modernizing information-sharing. Our existing enterprise content management solution was doing a fine job of indexing content and making it easy to find, but it had its limitations. We wanted a solution that could continue to deliver value in an increasingly digital world.

Keeping sensitive information secure

By upgrading from our existing OpenText™ solution to OpenText Content Management for Government, we kept our single, centralized repository of indexed information but improved our ability to share it securely. In particular, we’re taking advantage of the deep integration between OpenText Content Management and our Microsoft productivity tools to simplify workflows. Our employees can use Microsoft’s single sign-on to gain secure access to the OpenText solution and can easily share content within the Microsoft ecosystem.



By providing this familiar and convenient way to find and use content, we’re helping to unlock the value of the county’s accumulated data so we can collaborate more effectively both internally and with external partners.



The OpenText solution makes it a lot easier to share information, but it also respects our requirements around security. Within our family services and juvenile justice departments, we work with a lot of sensitive legal documents. OpenText Content Management allows us to secure and redact documents directly on the platform, making it much easier to manage security. And the fact that OpenText Content Management for Government is FedRAMP-authorized is one less worry for us.

Driving efficiency and preparing for AI

OpenText Content Management is already driving efficiency gains by making it faster to find and share documentation, particularly for multi-stage processes that span departments or teams. The combination of OpenText Content Management and Office 365 gives our users that much more power, literally at their fingertips, to get their jobs done.



We’re also planning to use the solution as the foundation for rolling out new AI capabilities. People love AI because it’s a buzzword, but the key to its value is having high-quality data behind it. With OpenText Content Management, we have that data—fully indexed and accessible. By adding AI tools, we can take that accumulated knowledge and build on it to provide enhanced customer service more efficiently.



For example, a huge number of people come here to get married each year. We think that OpenText Content Aviator could help us understand and predict demand so that we can plan accordingly, making sure that the licensing bureau is open at the right times and is appropriately staffed. That information can sometimes get lost in all data.



To learn more about our digital transformation and our journey towards AI, read our case study.

