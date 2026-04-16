Content Services

Crop nutrient producer builds a strong safety culture to protect its global workforce

An IT Systems Architect Lead at a U.S. crop nutrient producer explains how the global crop nutrient producer is delivering rapid, AI-powered access to safety information using OpenText Content Management

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OpenText Content Cloud Team

April 16, 20263 min read

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As a crop nutrient producer, our goal is to help feed the world. We do this by producing two of the three most important nutrients in agriculture: concentrated phosphate and potash. Each year, we ship 25 million tons of finished product to customers in 40 countries—helping farmers and agricultural companies boost their crop yields by as much as 60%.

Our production process involves hazardous chemicals such as sulfuric acid, ammonia, and phosphate. As a result, we must ensure that every one of our 13,000 employees has all the equipment and training they need to work safely and effectively.

Building a safer working environment

When it comes to safety, training is one of the most powerful tools we have at our disposal. We create and maintain up-to-date standard operating procedures that describe how to mitigate the risk of hazardous activities as well as detailed records on the maintenance and repair histories of assets in our production facilities.

In total, we have more than 17,000 documents in use across the business. Due to the sheer volume of records we hold, an effective approach to enterprise content management (ECM) is crucial.

Managing vital information effectively

From the very beginning, our company has relied on OpenText™ Content Management to help us streamline our approach to information management. Each month, 6,000 members of our team log into the solution to find the information they need to perform their roles safely.

However, safety isn’t a one-and-done effort—it’s a moving target. So, we work with OpenText to find new and better ways to deliver safety-critical information to our workforce.

For example, we’ve built an API-powered solution that allows our engineers and maintenance teams to scan QR codes attached to equipment in our plants and get instant access to the relevant safety documentation directly to their mobile devices. Recently, we even deployed a virtual assistant that allows our teams to ask about safety-related topics and receive answers in real time based on information stored in Content Management.

Driving continuous innovation

Technology never stands still either. Over the years, we’ve worked with OpenText to expand and enhance our ECM capabilities.

As part of a cloud-first transformation, we migrated our OpenText Content Management solution from an on-premises platform to the cloud, helping us to reduce our IT operational costs and strengthen information security. To improve compliance, we deployed OpenText™ Core Archive for SAP® Solutions to help us retain SAP as well as non-SAP documents. And to help our public affairs department curate video and photo content for our marketing and sales processes, we use OpenText™ Digital Asset Management.

Exploring new AI opportunities

We’re very excited by what’s coming up on the OpenText product roadmap. Looking forward, we plan to use OpenText Content Management for Microsoft 365 to allow us to automatically bring content created in our Microsoft apps into the central content management platform. We’re also very keen to explore opportunities to use generative AI capabilities from OpenText Aviator™ to offer our teams even faster access to safety-critical information.

Read our case study to learn more about our content management journey with OpenText.

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OpenText Content Cloud Team

The OpenText Content Cloud offers a broad and deep suite of content management products, providing end-to-end solutions that help organizations maximize the value and minimize the risk of their information. OpenText Content Services platforms and applications support diverse business and industry needs through extensive integration capabilities, full lifecycle management and intelligent automation.

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