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OpenText honored with Global 2026 SAP Partner Awards

Recognizing outstanding contributions for Partner Solution Success and Human Capital Management Solution Excellence

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Jonathan Beardsley

April 17, 20263 min read

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At OpenText, we are committed to helping businesses maximize the value of their enterprise information. Customer success is at the heart of everything we do, from large enterprises to small businesses, our customers use OpenText to connect contextual knowledge with action—driving innovation, enhancing efficiency, and fueling growth. That is why we are proud to have been recognized with two Global 2026 SAP® Partner Awards in the Partner Solution Success and Human Capital Management Solution Excellence categories. This is a testament to the impact our SAP solutions have in driving innovation and AI-first cloud transformation to our customers worldwide. 

Recognized SAP award winner 

These prestigious awards highlight OpenText’s continued leadership in SAP Solution Extensions, reinforcing our role as a trusted partner in enabling organizations to optimize their SAP investments. Our deep collaboration with SAP allows us to deliver secure information management solutions that help businesses enhance efficiency, improve compliance, and embed AI-ready content and automation into SAP processes—all while accelerating their RISE and GROW with SAP journey to the cloud. 

These achievements reflect the dedication of our teams in delivering cutting-edge, SAP-endorsed, purpose-built solutions that solve complex business and technical challenges and drive measurable results for customers. A single contract, SLA, and integrated support model simplifies procurement and builds our long-term success, especially as customers transition to the cloud and embed AI into their business practices. 

What this means for our customers 

With OpenText and SAP working together, businesses can seamlessly access and manage AI-ready, trusted enterprise information, unlocking new levels of intelligence, agility, and efficiency. Our integrated solutions: 

Mark Baillie, Vice President SAP Partnership at OpenText, emphasized the importance of this collaboration: “This recognition underscores the strength of our long-standing partnership with SAP, which enables us to jointly deliver innovative information management for AI solutions that drive business transformation. By integrating OpenText AI content management with SAP’s process expertise, together we are the catalyst for high-performance to accelerate business outcomes by increasing operational efficiency, assuring regulatory compliance, and delivering exceptional user experiences.” 

A shared commitment to customer success 

OpenText success in earning these awards is a direct result of our collective efforts – across sales, pre-sales, partners, marketing, professional services and R&D – working toward a shared goal: delivering the best possible outcomes for our joint global customers.   

As we continue to innovate alongside SAP, we look forward to expanding our impact, helping businesses harness the full power of secure information management for AI to drive smarter, faster decision-making in an AI era.  

Learn how OpenText and SAP Solutions can help your organization today!

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Jonathan Beardsley

Jonathan is a Program Manager in Business Transformation and Digital Disruption, particularly interested in how customers are digitally transforming their supplier, customer and business relationships and where OpenText can help. Previously a CEM Architect for 15 years working across a variety of Digital Marketing requirements, helping customers deliver new and innovative online and digital channels.

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