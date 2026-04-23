How One Aligned and OpenText are keeping the U.S. Navy mission-ready with AI-powered content management 

My company—One Aligned—exists because strategy alone doesn’t drive results; you also need alignment. We help organizations to operationalize their strategies by aligning their people, processes, and technology to their goals.

Our work for NAVSEA, a U.S. Navy organization responsible for shipbuilding and maintenance, is centered on managing technical information and documentation. Naval ships and submarines are exceptionally complex machines and the windows of opportunity for working on them are very limited. If engineers don’t have the right documentation and parts when those assets come in for maintenance, that potentially creates delays and negatively impacts mission readiness. The sheer size of NAVSEA, the U.S. Navy’s largest command with 86,000 civilian and military personnel, adds complexity and scale to this issue.

Using OpenText technology, we ensure that the right information is surfaced from the underlying siloed repositories so that vital maintenance can be carried out—helping to keep assets ready for action and crew members safe from harm.

Connecting siloed information

NAVSEA maintains some of the largest and most complex machines out there, so managing the technical documentation is an enormous challenge. You’ve got to be able to pull the data from the right sources, and oftentimes those sources are siloed.

Once we had determined the gaps and what needed to be streamlined, we brought in OpenText™ Content Management for Engineering to help us to optimize the management and delivery of information to engineers. The solution replaced a very convoluted set of information flows with the ability to make clear decisions based on accurate information. Given various versions, formats, and data sources of technical ship information, you can imagine how difficult it was to determine an accurate source of truth, which impacted maintenance schedules and added risk to mission readiness.

Our ongoing partnership with OpenText is a true enabler for the U.S. Navy, helping ensure that repairs and upgrades are completed as rapidly as possible at to the highest standards in quality.

Developing predictive capabilities

As NAVSEA looks to drive mission readiness by building up its capabilities around predictive modeling, we’re working to deploy a pair of AI tools, OpenText Content Aviator and OpenText Knowledge Discovery. These tools can go into hundreds of siloed databases, extract the relevant data, and make it available through conversational interfaces so that engineers can query the documentation directly.

By analyzing historical data, we expect to apply predictive analytics to flag when a component is likely to degrade or fail in the future. Engineers can then perform pre-emptive work on that component during scheduled maintenance, reducing the risk of failure while a ship is at sea—which could seriously impact operations or crew safety.

If technology on ships or submarines doesn’t work the way it’s supposed to, we could be putting service personnel in harm’s way, which is a terrible outcome. By using OpenText AI content management technology to develop predictive analytics as opposed to looking in the rearview mirror, we can help the Navy work more proactively to keep assets in optimal condition. Ultimately, that could make all the difference in bringing sailors or marines home safely—so it’s something we take great pride in doing.

Want to see these results in action? Read the complete United States Navy case study to explore how One Aligned and OpenText are helping keep ships mission-ready and sailors safe