Connect with OpenText at Smarter Faster Payments 2023

The Nacha Smarter Faster Payments Conference is one of the leading events in the payments industry. The annual conference brings together experts, innovators, and practitioners from across the payments landscape to explore the latest trends, technologies, and innovations in the constantly evolving world of financial services.

This year’s conference will be held in person in Las Vegas and online and showcases a range of insightful sessions and workshops on topics such as real-time payments, fraud prevention, API strategies, and more.

This conference will provide a wealth of insights on cutting-edge industry-related trends for anyone involved in the payments ecosystem. From real-time payments and security to open banking and collaboration, this highly touted event aims to highlight the key drivers of innovation and growth in the years to come.

I am going too! How Should I Plan My Time While at the Conference?

Kicking off on a Sunday, this conference is designed to ensure all attendees can make the most of their time in Las Vegas. Providing more than 120 sessions over four days, Nacha delivers sessions that are of interest for every attendee. While 120 can seem like an overwhelming number even for the most seasoned of attendees, there are several ways you can track and monitor each session – so you don‘t miss anything!

Having been to this conference before, I recommend taking some time to review the session calendar. One session you do not want to miss is OpenText‘s Solving Corporate Payment Challenges with APIs discussion.​ During this session industry leaders from Bank of America, Citi and OpenText will explore the challenges and opportunities associated with APIs, ERPs and TMS systems and outline how to deliver modern solutions to corporate clients.​

Solving Corporate Payment Challenges with APIs Date: April 17, 2023

Time: 1:45 pm

Location: Room 150

After you have had the chance to review the session calendar, take a look at the show floorplan so you can familiarize yourself with the organizations that will be exhibiting and where they are located. Some of our OpenText payments experts are in Booth 346. Stop by to learn more about some of our innovative client integration solutions. Focusing on topics ranging from embedded banking to ISO 20022, our team can show you solutions designed for the future of payments.

Time to pack your bags. We will see you there!

If your organization is looking to improve client integrations, accelerate time to revenue, and achieve market differentiation while uncovering new opportunities, make sure you stop by OpenText booth 346 to learn more! Processing more than 33 billion transactions every year for thousands of companies around the world, OpenText’s dedicated Financial Services team has enabled some of the largest banks in the world to:

Improve business operations with Managed Services

Offload the complex day-to-day management of your technical infrastructure to OpenText, from systems health monitoring to network management. We have you covered.

Accelerate client onboarding

Accelerate client onboarding by offering a single connection to handle all exchange protocols, file formats, and security requirements.

Achieve enhanced visibility with an industry-leading financial hub

OpenText™ STP Financial Hub is a scalable messaging platform for financial institutions that offers visibility and data management capabilities for securities and investments, asset-based lending, and payments.

Power global payment innovation

Provide one consolidated innovative payment solution that modernizes integrated payments and reconciliation, seamlessly digitizes payments processing, and provides robust payment visibility.

Streamline data transformation

Quickly convert files and messages to and from ISO 20022 XML, NACHA, BAI2, SAP IDOC, Microsoft Excel, SWIFT MT/FIN, UN/EDIFACT, ANSI X.12, ACORD, FIX 4.2 & 4.3, FIXML, ISO 15022, Microsoft Excel, as well as many other proprietary application formats.

Enhance compliance and security

Use built-in protocols to fully secure data, whether at rest or in transit. Our solutions enable secure user roles, mitigate cyber risk, and support regional data sovereignty regulations.

Outsource SWIFT connectivity

Eliminate the need to invest in infrastructure, maintenance, and personnel to support your SWIFT messaging needs. Let OpenText connect to the SWIFT network for you.