Accelerate strategic decisions with AI-enabled IoT business intelligence 

Today’s business operations have access to a tsunami of data providing insights into various mission-critical processes and broader business operations. Companies have been using IoT technologies for a few years to bring an extra level of visibility to their operations. But why do companies struggle to leverage IoT sensor data, and how can this be addressed?

The challenge of leveraging IoT data

Companies will usually feed sensor data captured by their IoT devices into various existing enterprise applications. This is the first challenge. None of these applications are really designed to leverage this data to its maximum potential. IoT data can fuel various business applications, but every company can use this data differently. To do this, they need the flexibility to tailor their applications to maximize the insights from IoT-based sensor data.

The second challenge is that companies often lack the experts to analyze, interpret and act on this data. Basic analytics can be applied to understand the here and now status of an asset moving around the factory or across a supply chain for example. But what if you could ingest this IoT data into an AI-based platform that allows your business to make more accurate predictions of future outcomes or situations? The potential of AI-enabled IoT sensor data is immense. It fuels predictive maintenance processes, optimizes logistics networks and inventory management systems and opens up new possibilities for business optimization.

AI-enabled IoT delivers business intelligence and accelerates strategic decisions

Combining AI and IoT allows companies to innovate like never before. Release 24.3 from OpenText includes new capabilities that address these challenges and enable this innovation. In our 24.2 release, we announced our new Aviator IoT platform. This platform provided the foundational layer allowing companies to aggregate and orchestrate IoT sensor data flows into a common platform. We are building on that innovation in our 24.3 release with several critical enhancements to our Aviator IoT platform:

Simplify access to IoT sensor data for any user across the business through a simple-to-use, custom application builder that allows users to quickly build tailored applications that help to maximize the use of the sensor data coming from connected devices. New drag-and-drop functionality allows organizations to customize viewpoints for internal and external users.

Obtain powerful insights from IoT sensor data by integrating with our OpenText Magellan Business Intelligence as a Service (MBIRaaS) platform. This integration allows data to be quickly analyzed, and comprehensive AI-based reporting and data visualization tools allow for far quicker interpretation of data, leading to significant time savings in downstream processes. This means your team can focus on strategic decision-making rather than spending hours on data analysis.

Accelerate the dissemination of IoT sensor data with the introduction of pre-packaged, out-of-the-box applications that allow your business to leverage IoT sensor data in many ways. Combined with the capabilities of the customer application builder, companies can monitor an end-to-end digital twin of any physical asset.

Charting future innovations: The path to next-generation technology for your organization

These Aviator IoT innovations, which augment the current, industry-leading Supply Chain and Product Traceability solutions from OpenText Business Network, provide the foundation for future business integration innovations from OpenText, the leader in information management. This paves the way for exciting possibilities in the future of business integration.

Stay tuned for some exciting innovations in OpenText Aviator IoT as we prepare for OpenText World North America, November 18th—21st in Las Vegas. Aviator IoT isn’t the only innovation coming soon. Learn about the other exciting innovations in the CE 24.3 release for Business Network here.