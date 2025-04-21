Can CIOs meet today’s challenges and plan for tomorrow?

Technology leaders know their organizations’ profitable growth and business transformation are dependent on IT.

This leaves them pulled in two distinct directions. CIOs and IT leaders understand that to achieve these goals they must take charge of their organization’s digital roadmap and drive innovation for tomorrow. But at the same time, they can’t lose sight of maintaining operational excellence and delivering value today while safeguarding against ever-evolving threats.

They must also enable their entire organization – from developers to analysts and security professionals–to navigate the daily complexities of the digital age with frictionless ways of working. These teams need innovative solutions that empower–not hinder–progress. When IT teams are equipped with the right tools, businesses move smarter, faster, and more securely.

It’s a tall order and it’s a wonder CIOs get any sleep.

A recent OpenText whitepaper addresses this balancing act, offering insights into how technology leaders can tackle immediate challenges while strategically preparing for the future.

A careful balancing act

According to research from Accenture, 98% of organizations see technology as their top lever for reinvention, with 82% specifically identifying generative AI as a main driver. This AI-driven transformation will redefine jobs, automate mundane tasks, and allow workers to focus on strategy and innovation.

That puts a lot of pressure on CIOs to forge a successful digital path for their organizations that they must start building today. But today is filled with other concerns.

Immediate challenges that IT leaders grapple with include securing operations, limiting risk, preparing data for AI, and managing business-service delivery, all while inspiring and retaining talent.

In the 2024 State of the CIO survey fielded by Foundry, 75 percent of respondents said they are challenged to find the right balance between business innovation and operational excellence.

With these competing priorities, where should CIOs focus their efforts?

Information management is the solution

One way for CIOs to strike this balance, according to the whitepaper, is to follow information management practices by adopt a few basic principles:

Think holistically about using data to power and protect organizations

Integrate and centrally manage all information within the company

Deploy in cloud environments to maximize flexibility

Ensure end-to-end security and secure data management for AI use cases

By leveraging these best practices, businesses can start to transform information into a strategic advantage, cutting through the chaos to start to make data-informed and decisive action. IT leaders know, after all, that trusted information is the foundation upon which innovation, security, and transformation are built. They also know that the time to act is now or risk dulling their competitive edge.

By implementing comprehensive information management solutions based on AI, cloud, and security, CIOs can address both immediate operational needs and long-term strategic goals. It might sound daunting. However, with the right partner it’s simple and it’s effective. It’s common sense.

Information reimagined Learn about how CIOs can tackle technology challenges today while strategically planning for tomorrow Read the white paper

A trusted partner for CIOs in the AI era

OpenText stands beside CIOs and their teams as a trusted partner in helping navigate complex digital transformation, mitigate risk, and drive sustained innovation. With OpenText, IT decision-makers can focus on what truly matters: Building the future of their business by turning IT from a cost center into a competitive advantage.

We empower businesses to not only accelerate cloud adoption with seamless integration across platforms but also automate intelligently to encourage efficiency and innovation as well as secure and govern data for AI-ready compliance. Think of us as your ‘one-stop-shop’ for all your complex digital ecosystem needs.

And maybe – just maybe – CIOs can finally get a good night’s sleep.