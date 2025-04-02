R-DEX Systems helps organizations optimize efficiency with IoT analytics at scale 

Here at R-DEX Systems, we have been developing cutting-edge solutions incorporating artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and advanced sensor technologies for more than a decade. We have two sides to the business: we create AI solutions for clients in the military and defense sector, and robotics and automation tools for commercial businesses.

We regard innovation as part of our DNA. That means we are always on the lookout for the latest-and-greatest technologies to enhance our offerings. And when we adopt new solutions, our objective is always the same: to help our clients streamline their operational processes, minimize costs, and improve their environmental performance.

In recent years, one of the key focus areas for enterprises has been IoT solutions. But we’ve seen many of them have run into major challenges following the deployment. That’s why we started to plan a new solution, built on the OpenText Aviator IoT platform.

Unlocking the value of IoT

The potential value of IoT is huge, opening the door to end-to-end process automation and predictive maintenance. But it’s often the case that users struggle to ingest and analyze IoT data at scale. Instead, they often end up with multiple data silos and are unable to access the granular, up-to-the-minute insights they need to guide process optimization.

Our planned solution would help clients to break down data silos and gain a comprehensive, real-time overview of their operations. Turning that vision into reality presented a big challenge: we needed a powerful, scalable IoT solution that would allow us to connect and aggregate data from many sources and support advanced analytics and reporting.

Selecting an enterprise-grade platform

We reviewed various IoT platforms before selecting OpenText. Some of our clients in the military and defense sector recommended OpenText, and the solution itself met all our needs. The scalability and security capabilities are truly exceptional, and we don’t think another solution on the market compares in terms of ease of use.

The OpenText team helped to ensure a smooth implementation. We met with their solution consultants to map out our requirements, before completing the actual deployment. It was a great experience from start to finish. In fact, it felt like we were working with a small company, as OpenText were so agile and quick to respond to our queries.

Boosting efficiency and environmental performance

Today, the OpenText solution serves as the foundation stone for our new offerings. Once we connect the platform to the client’s IoT sensors, we can pull data, run analytics, and present the results on bespoke dashboards. That’s another bonus with the OpenText solution—it’s so flexible, enabling us to create customized visualizations for each client and use case.

Our clients are using our new offerings to unlock deep operational insights, with comprehensive visibility over the location, performance, and usage of their assets. One military client pulls data from sensors on vehicles and equipment across their supply chain, enabling them to identify opportunities to improve efficiency. Another tracks their carbon emissions and environmental performance to support their transition to clean energy.

Reducing risk and costs with predictive maintenance

With actionable insights from the IoT data, clients can also implement predictive maintenance. That’s especially important for military and commercial clients with complex supply chains, where any vehicle or equipment failure could cause severe disruption. Now, they can see the best time to renew or repair equipment, reducing risk and costs.

We firmly believe that OpenText Aviator IoT is the future. It will allow us to solve so many different problems for our clients, giving them business intelligence at scale. We’ve built a great partnership with OpenText, and we’re looking forward to the next chapter.

