Why SAST + SCA is the key to protecting your organization in 2025

Software supply chain risk continues to rise—just last year we witnessed a staggering 156% year-over-year increase in malicious software supply chain attacks, according to Sonatype’s 2024 State of the Software Supply Chain Report. As if that weren’t alarming enough, 50% of unprotected repositories have already been compromised with open-source malware. It’s clear that relying solely on traditional software composition analysis (SCA) is no longer enough to safeguard your organization from modern threats—you need an integrated approach that combines static application security testing (SAST) and SCA to secure your software supply chain. Read this blog to learn more, and also check out our webinar for expert insights and a demo of our integrated solutions.

The growing threat to software supply chains

Software supply chain attacks are becoming more sophisticated and increasingly prevalent. Malicious actors are targeting both custom code and open-source libraries—two essential components of nearly every modern application. The consequences are devastating – breached systems, stolen intellectual property, and a significant erosion of customer trust. As cybercriminals innovate, so must our security approaches.

In today’s fast-moving DevOps and continuous delivery environments, securing your software supply chain must be a top priority. With attackers exploiting even the smallest vulnerabilities, it’s essential to deploy robust security measures that go beyond just monitoring your open-source components.

Why SAST and SCA need to work together

When it comes to AppSec (Application Security), pairing SAST and SCA is a game-changer. This combination allows for comprehensive coverage of both proprietary code and open-source dependencies, which is crucial to securing your supply chain from end to end.

SAST (Static Application Security Testing) focuses on detecting vulnerabilities in your own custom code. It analyzes the codebase for issues like insecure coding practices, logic flaws, and vulnerabilities that could be exploited by an attacker.

SCA (Software Composition Analysis), on the other hand, helps identify vulnerabilities in open-source libraries and dependencies that your application uses. As open-source software becomes the backbone of modern development, it's essential to ensure these components are free from known vulnerabilities.

By integrating OpenText SAST and Sonatype SCA, you can gain the best of both worlds—improving security in both your custom-built code and the open-source libraries you depend on. This unified approach ensures that your software is thoroughly vetted for risks and vulnerabilities before it ever reaches production.

Real-world example: The Log4j nightmare

One of the most notorious examples of software supply chain risk in recent years was the Log4Shell vulnerability in Log4j, a widely used Java logging framework. Despite being discovered in late 2021, nearly 30% of all Log4j downloads remained vulnerable to this exploit even more than two years later.

Organizations that weren’t quick to identify and remediate vulnerable Log4j versions struggled significantly. Developers spent precious hours trying to track down and fix affected components, all while their systems remained exposed to potentially devastating breaches.

This is exactly why a proactive, holistic approach to software supply chain management is necessary. With the right tools and automation, like Sonatype for automated dependency management, organizations can quickly identify and remediate vulnerabilities, reducing the time spent in the chaos of manual intervention.

Take, for instance, one of Sonatype’s customers in the financial services industry: they were able to remediate a zero-day vulnerability in just two weeks—a fraction of the time it would have taken without such automated tools.

The power of precise intelligence and automation

For organizations serious about securing their software supply chains, relying on precise intelligence and reliable automation is critical. Instead of manually sifting through code or hoping for the best, companies can proactively address security gaps, enforce policies, and quickly patch vulnerabilities before attackers have the chance to exploit them.

The partnership between OpenText SAST and Sonatype brings you a comprehensive, integrated experience that helps you:

Detect the most severe vulnerabilities with the highest accuracy, across the broadest range of languages, frameworks, and systems.

Automate dependency management and remediation at scale, reducing the risk of human error.

Optimize your software supply chain’s security posture, from both custom code and third-party libraries.

With the increasing frequency and complexity of attacks on software supply chains, there’s no time to waste. The tools are here to help—OpenText and Sonatype are empowering organizations to put the “Sec” in “DevSecOps,” ensuring comprehensive protection and quicker remediation of vulnerabilities.

Join us for our upcoming webinar

Want to learn more about OpenText SAST + Sonatype SCA? Register now and join us for our webinar on January 23, 2025 at 11:00 AM EST to hear from Brenton Witonski, Senior Product Manager at OpenText, and Tyler Warden, SVP of Product at Sonatype, as they discuss how to fortify your application security strategy for 2025. This webinar will include a demo of the integrated SAST + SCA solution within Software Security Center as well as a live Q&A. Don’t miss it!