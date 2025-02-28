From the Great North to global innovation: How OpenText is powering the future of tech

The beginning of the year is the perfect time to reflect on one’s successful journey and set our sights on the future. At OpenText, our Canadian roots have always been a source of pride, shaping our commitment to innovation, diversity, and ethical business practices. Born at the University of Waterloo, we’ve grown into a global leader, yet our core values remain steadfast.

A legacy of trust and innovation

Canadian organizations across various sectors have long relied on OpenText to drive their digital transformation. For instance, the Government of Canada leverages our analytics and AI tools to gain insights needed to better serve citizens. Similarly, RBC, one of the world’s largest banks by market capitalization, utilizes our financial hub to efficiently manage complex financing deals.

Driving Canada’s tech industry forward

As one of Canada’s largest software companies, OpenText plays a critical role in fueling the country’s technology sector. We invest in local talent, partner with top Canadian universities, and support emerging startups, ensuring that the next generation of innovators has the tools they need to succeed. Our presence strengthens Canada’s position as a global technology hub, proving that world-class innovation can thrive outside Silicon Valley. Being a proudly Canadian company is more than just geography—it’s about embracing the values of inclusivity, resilience, and forward-thinking leadership that define our nation.

Embracing the future with OpenText

In 2025, we’re more dedicated than ever to empowering businesses with cutting-edge solutions:

AI-powered content management : Our latest Cloud Editions (CE) 25.1 seamlessly integrate cloud, security, and AI technologies, forming the foundation for sustainable growth and innovation.

Enhanced customer engagement : OpenText™ Core Messaging now includes rich media experiences and expanded omnichannel communications, enabling businesses to deliver ultra-personalized, on-brand interactions across various platforms.

Commitment to sustainability: Through the OpenText Zero-In Initiative, we're focused on achieving measurable Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals, harnessing technology for the greater good.

Join us on the journey

As we navigate the evolving digital landscape, OpenText remains your steadfast partner, offering:

Comprehensive solutions : From AI-driven analytics to secure content management, our diverse portfolio addresses all your information management needs.

: From AI-driven analytics to secure content management, our diverse portfolio addresses all your information management needs. Cultural alignment : With a deep understanding of the Canadian market, we tailor our solutions to resonate with your unique business dynamics and values.

: With a deep understanding of the Canadian market, we tailor our solutions to resonate with your unique business dynamics and values. Unwavering support: Our dedicated team is committed to your success, providing local expertise and personalized service every step of the way.

Let’s embark on this exciting journey together, leveraging Canadian-born innovation to propel your business toward its strategic goals in 2025 and beyond. Explore the broad range of solutions we offer to help you tackle your biggest information management challenges.