The latest announcement by OpenText of Cloud Editions includes some great updates to OpenText™ Intelligent Capture. Check out the latest updates below.

November: 2021: What’s new in OpenText Intelligent Capture CE 21.4

OpenText Intelligent Capture (formerly Captiva) Cloud Edition (CE) 21.4 highlights OpenText’s commitment to build more machine learning, native cloud and advanced automation capabilities into a market leading capture platform. As capture is the starting point of ECM and ERP solutions, being able to automatically ingest incoming documents and data provides organizations with an immediate and demonstrable return on their investment. The CE 21.4 release includes three powerful new capabilities:

Information Extraction Engine (IEE) machine learning

OpenText Intelligent Capture now includes OpenText™ Information Extraction Engine (IEE), a proven third-generation machine learning engine, which drastically reduces set-up time. It has the ability to recognize and learn new incoming document types and auto-classify and extract data from these documents (as well as variations of those documents,) significantly reducing the need for manual set-up and sorting.

Although Intelligent Capture has utilized machine learning, such as Production Auto-learning (PAL) for nearly a decade, the addition of IEE has many partners and end users delighted. They anticipate major cost savings by being able to automatically recognize and learn new document types without the need to manually identify new documents and variations via scripting or configuration. Improved recognition results begin immediately and IEE never stops learning and improving!

Containerization for the REST subsystem

In addition, Docker container support for Real-Time/ REST subsystem and Web Client has been added to simplify software deployments, scaling and upgrades. Intelligent Capture 21.4 also includes Advanced Cloud OCR (separately licensed) that provides excellent results on handwritten and cursive text, documents with challenging backgrounds and documents captured on cell phones.

New integrations for Advanced Cloud OCR and OpenText™ Magellan

OpenText™ Magellan™ Text Mining sentiment analysis (also separately licensed) is now seamlessly integrated into IEE and uses Natural Language Processing (NLP) and can provide document-level insights: positive, negative, or neutral.

OpenText™ Intelligent Capture (formerly Captiva) Cloud Edition (CE) 20.2 continues to deliver innovation in automating manual processes, enhanced user interfaces (UIs) for increased user productivity and integration directly with OpenText™ Extended ECM.

The Intelligent Capture Web Client has been significantly enhanced in CE 20.2 to include powerful new automation capabilities and an updated, ergonomic and intuitive UI for remote users to accomplish more with less manual sorting and fewer key-strokes.

These significant automation and UI updates are made specifically for the Web Client, enabling field and home workers to process more documents with fewer manual steps. These enhancements include Single-Click Entry, Auto-table complete and On-Image Navigation.

July 2019: Introducing OpenText Intelligent Capture