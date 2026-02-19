Accelerate customer onboarding with an AI content assistant

Financial institutions face mounting pressure to onboard customers quickly while maintaining rigorous compliance standards. When customers apply for credit cards or loans, your compliance teams manually verify identities, cross-check addresses across multiple documents, and validate information against Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements. Each application consumes hours when customers expect instant decisions.

What if your team could verify complete applications in seconds and automatically flag discrepancies across documents?

OpenText™ Content Aviator, an AI content assistant embedded in your AI content management platform, transforms how financial institutions handle KYC processes, delivering comprehensive document analysis through simple conversational prompts.

Automate completeness verification and accuracy checks

Traditional KYC workflows force compliance officers to manually verify document submissions against checklists, then cross-reference information across IDs, utility bills, and application forms. This labor-intensive process creates bottlenecks that frustrate both staff and customers. An AI content assistant eliminates this friction.

With OpenText Content Aviator accessible from OpenText Core Content Management business workspaces, compliance teams ask questions in natural language. The AI content management solution instantly analyzes all submitted documents, confirms completeness, and surfaces discrepancies requiring attention.

The system compares data points across multiple documents to catch mismatched addresses between applications and IDs, inconsistent names, or missing information that manual reviews often miss. OpenText Content Aviator delivers easy-to-review findings with linked source documents for verification, ensuring compliance teams can resolve issues quickly.

Play video Watch a step-by-step demo to see how OpenText Content Aviator handles KYC verification, from completeness checks to discrepancy flagging to generating customer communications.

Streamline customer communications

Beyond analysis, OpenText Content Aviator generates professional customer notification emails based on findings. When discrepancies need resolution, the AI content assistant drafts communications with relevant context. One click copies the message, ready to send—eliminating another manual task.

Using an AI content assistant frees compliance teams to focus on complex cases requiring human judgment rather than repetitive document tasks.

Deploy AI content management across banking operations

The efficiency gains extend beyond KYC onboarding. Financial institutions using an AI content assistant like OpenText Content Aviator report productivity improvements across multiple scenarios:

Loan application processing

Regulatory compliance reporting

Contract review and analysis

Audit preparation

Research shows 41% of knowledge workers are eager to eliminate repetitive tasks, and GenAI makes it possible. OpenText Content Aviator delivers this capability directly within your existing document management workflows, no separate tools or context switching required.

Unlike standalone AI tools that require uploading sensitive customer documents to external platforms, OpenText Content Aviator works within your secure AI content management environment. Customer information never leaves your system, ensuring compliance with data privacy regulations.

Ready to complete customer onboarding faster? Try OpenText Content Aviator to experience an AI content assistant with your own documents today.