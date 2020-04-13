What’s new in OpenText Documentum Cloud Edition (CE) 20.2

OpenText™ Documentum™ now runs anywhere with cloud-native technologies that simplify deployments and upgrades. New functionality also introduces a host of new features that improve compliance and collaboration.

Documentum Server

Documentum continues to build on its long-standing leadership position with important, new cloud advances. Customers can run Documentum on any hyperscaler and take advantage of high-performance databases such as Amazon Aurora and low-cost storage services such as Google Elastifile to reduce costs and improve solution quality.

Tighter integration with Blazon adds new features that secure and enhance the value of managed assets. Optical Character Recognition (OCR) converts scanned documents, pdf files or images into editable and searchable data making them easier to find.

Sensitive information such as PII can be automatically redacted to ensure safe distribution and help comply with GDPR and CCPA.

Documentum D2

With OpenText Documentum Cloud Edition (CE) 20.2, we continue to focus on enhancing the Smart View to work in more use cases and support more of the Documentum portfolio.

Virtual document management in the SmartView helps customers create, compile and manage large documents as a collection of content in context, such as books or reports. The list view makes it easy to review and audit the virtual document outline.

OpenText™ Documentum™ D2 users can also now navigate content in Documentum via a familiar OS-like browser tree, while configuring it to include a home cabinet and Favorites folder for quick access to frequently used content. And the gallery view now displays thumbnail views of content instead of the usual list view.

OpenText Documentum D2 Mobile

The Documentum D2 Mobile app provides secure mobile access to the D2 repository from iOS and Android devices. With the latest release of this free app, users can now upload documents to Documentum D2 from their mobile devices. For IT administrators, Documentum CE 20.2 introduces MDM support with AirWatch and MobileIron, enabling administrators to monitor, manage and secure employee’s mobile devices.

OpenText Documentum xCP case management

Get a head start on application development using the new out of the box framework as the starting point for developers to build out custom solutions for a variety of use cases, including HR on-boarding and claims processing. Documentum xCP CE 20.2 also introduces Predictive Decision Making, enabling users to incorporate the power of machine learning into day-to-day decisions.

What’s new in Documentum Connectors

Documentum CE 20.2 includes many productivity improvements when working in Microsoft® SharePoint and Office®, as well as new security features when sharing content externally through OpenText™ Core Share:

Users can select a document in Microsoft SharePoint and save it to Documentum explicitly for record/retention purposes

It’s now much easier to attach documents and links from Documentum D2 into Outlook email messages, including the ability to preview and attach selected versions

Content that has been automatically shared from Documentum to Core Share will now sync back if any revisions are made in Core Share

Documentum CE 20.2 makes it easier than ever for organizations to create, use and deploy content-centric solutions that drive business value.

Accelerate your upgrade and reduce risk by working with OpenText Professional Services. Let our experts work with you to assess the current environment and prepare recommendations for a successful upgrade, whether on-premises, in the OpenText Cloud, in other company’s clouds or in a hybrid environment. Customers who have Professional Services-led upgrades report up to 75% fewer queries to Customer Support.

Watch the launch event

Learn how OpenText delivers a modernized information infrastructure that is more agile and integrated so organizations can respond to change faster and easier than ever before.