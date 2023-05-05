We are pleased to announce the 23.2 release of OpenText™ CX-E Voice.

CX-E Voice delivers powerful applications to enhance your existing infrastructure – speech-enabled automated attendant and personal assistant, unified messaging, transcription, voicemail, call center, interactive voice response (IVR) and notify to increase productivity while maintaining secure, compliant business practices.

Whether you run a purely on-premises unified communications (UC) environment, hybrid, or are all-in on the cloud, your organization can take advantage of CX-E Voice to boost productivity and future-proof PBX and email investments.

May 2023: What’s new in OpenText CX-E Voice 23.2

Self-service speech enabled Interactive Voice Response (IVR) capabilities play a critical role in facilitating a seamless and efficient customer experience. With the increasing expectations of customers for quick and personalized service, businesses need to adopt speech enabled, self-service IVR solutions to stay competitive.

IVR provides customers access to information by performing basic tasks without the need for human intervention. This results in faster and more efficient service delivery, reducing customer wait times and increasing overall satisfaction.

Speech enabled Interactive Voice Response (IVR)

Self-service IVR use speech recognition technology to understand customer inquiries and responses. This allows customers to access information and perform basic tasks without the need for human intervention.

Easier to configure through web-based administration interfaces

There are continued enhancements to our web administration interface for much simpler navigation and manageable updates to configure:

User account availability settings

Call Processor mailbox (auto attendant menu) management

French localization

October 2022: What’s new in OpenText CX-E Voice 22.4

Speech recognition technology is becoming the norm, not the exception. According to Gartner, 25% of employee interactions within applications will be via voice by 2023. This latest release of CX-E Voice brings our speech automated attendant solution to RingCentral customers.

Speech automated attendant for RingCentral

For customers looking for a speech-enabled automated attendant compatible with RingCentral, CX-E Voice is the solution. The CX-E Voice 22.4 release now integrates to RingCentral via SIP to deliver speech enabled automated attendant for easy call routing.

Web administration for users and distribution lists

The CX-E Voice 22.4 release offers a significantly upgraded, modern, and responsive HTML5 web administration interface to manage all aspects of users and distribution lists. This is the same functionality that is found in the desktop application today, however, administrators can now access this information more easily within their organization. Users can easily access it via a browser – no need for software installation or upgrades on user desktops.

PostgreSQL support

PostgreSQL replaces MySQL to deliver better performance, adherence to SQL standards, and greater flexibility around applying security updates. With our switch to PostgreSQL, customers can deploy database security patches on their own without waiting for OpenText to package and release the patch via an update.

November 2020: A deeper look into OpenText CX-E Voice 20.4

The latest nuance speech recognition: use the power of your voice to comply with hands-free driving laws

New web client for a better remote/mobile worker experience

Click–to-call from within transcriptions for user convenience

Stand-alone directory/automated attendant to lower operating costs

Windows Server 2019 support for the latest updates

Increasing self-service effectiveness with speech

The speech directory and automated attendant applications can now be purchased as a stand-alone option, allowing organizations to add only these powerful features to their infrastructure without investing in the whole solution up front.

Secondly, this release of CX-E Voice integrates the latest and leading nuance speech recognition for personal assistant, directory and automated a

Web client to enhance the user experience

The CX-E Voice 20.4 release offers a significantly upgraded, modern, and responsive HTML5 web client to manage your communications everywhere. Improved usability to speed workflows with voicemail transcription and click-to-call from your favorite device via the web client, mobile client, and email (through unified messaging).

