Customer Experience

What’s new in OpenText Experience Aviator

Customer experience AI in action

Alisha Mohanty profile picture
Alisha Mohanty

May 01, 20263 min read

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OpenText wird für seine Stärken in den Bereichen DXM-Funktionen, Analytics und KI gewürdigt

AI is now a core part of customer experience (CX) strategies. Many teams are already using generative AI to create emails, web pages, and marketing assets faster. But speed alone hasn’t changed how experiences are delivered.

The next phase of customer experience AI is already here. It goes beyond content generation to operationalize AI across the entire experience lifecycle.

Where generative AI falls short in customer experience

Most AI initiatives still focus on isolated use cases. For example, teams use AI for:

  • Generating marketing copy
  • Creating images
  • Assisting customer service agents

While these use cases provide value, they often sit outside the systems where work actually happens. As a result, content gets created faster, but workflows remain unchanged.

As a result, the overall impact on operational efficiency, consistency, and customer outcomes remains limited.

Moving from generative AI to operational AI

Customer experience AI is shifting from generation to execution.

Instead of standalone tools, AI is being embedded directly into the platforms that manage communications, digital content, and customer interactions. This approach connects AI to real workflows, not just outputs.

This is the foundation of OpenText Experience Aviator.

What is OpenText Experience Aviator?

OpenText™ Experience Aviator™ is an AI layer built into OpenText™ Experience Cloud. It integrates directly with existing systems to support content creation, content management, and customer communications.

Instead of working in isolation, it enables teams to:

  • Generate communications grounded in trusted enterprise data
  • Discover and reuse content across large repositories
  • Convert designs into live digital experiences
  • Automate document-heavy workflows with AI-driven routing and summarization

The focus shifts from creating more content to improving how work gets done.

Key capabilities of OpenText Experience Aviator

Smarter communications with knowledge-driven AI

Create contextual, compliant communications using trusted enterprise content. This reduces manual effort while improving accuracy and consistency across channels.

Faster content discovery and reuse

Use natural language search to find, tag, and summarize assets across repositories. Teams can locate the right content faster and avoid duplicating work.

From design to live experience in minutes

Turn prompts, images, or Figma designs into structured web pages and templates. This shortens production cycles and reduces reliance on development teams.

Reimagining document-heavy workflows

Summarize, classify, and route documents automatically, including legacy formats such as faxes. Manual processes become streamlined, intelligent workflows.

Why operational AI matters for CX teams

Customer expectations continue to rise, but internal systems often slow teams down.

Operational AI addresses this by embedding intelligence directly into everyday tools. This improves:

  • Time to launch campaigns
  • Content consistency across channels
  • Efficiency of customer communications
  • Visibility into content and data

Teams spend less time searching, formatting, and routing—and more time delivering better experiences.

The future of customer experience AI

The next phase of CX AI is not about generating more content. It’s about doing more with the content and data already available.

Organizations seeing the most value are connecting AI to the systems that power real work. They are moving beyond experimentation and building AI into their workflows.

OpenText Experience Aviator supports this shift by embedding AI across the experience stack—communications, content, and operations.

Put customer experience AI to work

AI delivers the most value when it is part of how work gets done every day.

OpenText Experience Aviator helps teams move from isolated AI use cases to fully integrated, operational AI across customer experience workflows.

Learn how to put customer experience AI to work

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Alisha Mohanty

Alisha Mohanty is a Manager of Product Marketing at OpenText, where she drives growth and innovation in Digital Experience Management. Leveraging her MBA and Cornell University certification in Product Marketing, Alisha excels in translating complex technologies into compelling value propositions. Her expertise spans go-to-market strategies, marketing analytics, and market research, honed through diverse roles in product marketing and competitive intelligence. Prior to OpenText, Alisha gained valuable Healthcare Technology marketing experience at UnitedHealth Group, enriching her ability to create smarter information management solutions across industries. With a knack for bridging technological capabilities and business needs, Alisha plays a key role in OpenText’s mission to transform digital experiences.

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