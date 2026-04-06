Customer Experience

What customers report: ROI, performance, and compliance gains with OpenText Communications

Here’s what a UserEvidence survey reports on ROI, performance, and governance with OpenText Communications.

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Dana Morio

April 06, 20263 min read

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How are enterprises transforming customer communications today? According to a recent UserEvidence survey, organizations are turning to OpenText™ Communications to accelerate performance, improve engagement, and deliver more personalized customer experiences

  • 83% of organizations reported a measurable ROI within 6-12 months or less 
  • 75% cite performance as the top differentiator 
  • 71% deliver customer communications faster 

83% see results: Proving the ROI of CCM

ROI in customer communications management usually comes from a combination of performance gains, stronger compliance controls, and lower operational overhead. When teams can produce customer communications faster, manage changes with clearer governance, and reduce maintenance burden, the value becomes easier to quantify. 

When these measures start moving in the right direction, the investment story becomes much easier to defend—especially when communications volume is high, and changes are frequent. 

A large enterprise financial company achieves faster customer communications 

For many of the world’s most demanding enterprise organizations, performance is not just a requirement; it’s a critical business necessity. In the same survey, 75% cite performance as a top differentiator for OpenText Communications. 

At the core of the platform is a proven high-performance CCM engine built on a modern microservices architecture. This design helps organizations efficiently support a wide range of communication scenarios, including on-demand generation, large-scale batch processing, and interactive editing. One of our customers recently modernized to the cloud-native version of OpenText Communications.

We’re using the cloud-native version of OpenText Communications (Exstream), and I’m highly impressed with the user interface and overall design. The thin-client model enables rapid deployment, allowing us to push objects to domains within seconds, which significantly accelerates our speed to market.

Platform Technology Lead
Large enterprise financial company

Faster customer communications, fewer bottlenecks

When communication volume rises and changes happen often, speed directly affects the customer experience, not just operations. Faster customer communications reduce bottlenecks in creation, approvals, and delivery, helping teams keep pace with business and regulatory updates.

71% of organizations report they deliver customer communications faster with OpenText Communications.

Compliance: Governance you can prove

Customer communications often fall under regulatory requirements. Teams need more than approved templates. They need a process that tracks who changed what, who approved it, and where that language appears across channels, products, and regions. 

Here’s how one customer described the compliance impact alongside performance and customer experience:

OpenText Communications has enabled faster, more accurate document generation and delivery for Allstate customers, significantly improving the customer experience. This transformation supports enterprise-wide goals for operational efficiency, service excellence, and regulatory compliance.

Sharanagoud Biradar
Managing Engineer
Allstate

From a workflow and control standpoint, OpenText Communications supports collaboration across marketing, legal, and compliance stakeholders in a shared environment for creating, modifying, and approving customer communications. 

It also addresses regulatory change control by tracking and managing approvals for regulatory language changes in one place and applying them wherever needed—streamlining review cycles and strengthening content control. 

When access control matters, teams can lock down or open up content blocks based on roles or personas, so the right people can make changes while sensitive content stays governed.

Transform communication into engaging customer experiences   

Explore how to create and deliver personalized, compliant communications across channels, while accelerating time to market and reducing operational friction. 

Turn communications into customer conversations.

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Dana Morio

Dana Morio is a Product Marketing Manager at OpenText with 20+ years expertise in Voice and Unified Communications. She is a technology veteran, with experience in messaging, mobility, cloud, on-premises and hybrid applications for secure enterprise communications.

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