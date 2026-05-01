Closing the loop on customer communications with OpenText Core Messaging

There was a time when messaging was simple.

You send a message.

The customer receives it.

And that was the end of the story.

Today, that’s no longer enough.

Customers reply. They ask questions. They expect your attention. And increasingly, they expect every interaction to feel connected to the last one, no matter the channel.

Which means messaging is no longer just about delivery.

It’s about paying attention to customers.

With OpenText™ Core Messaging 26.2, we’re leaning into that shift, moving beyond sending messages to helping organizations control, connect, and act on every interaction.

Turn inbound messages into real-time workflows

Think about the last time a customer replied to a message.

Maybe it was a simple “Yes” to confirm an appointment.

Maybe it was a “Stop” to opt out.

Or maybe it was a question that needed a real answer.

In many systems, those responses still disappear into a gap handled by rigid autoreplies or siloed from the rest of the business.

With OpenText Core Messaging 26.2, inbound messages don’t just arrive; they become part of your workflow. You can see them in real time, decide how they should be handled, and pass them directly into your systems for action.

It’s a subtle shift, but an important one. Because the moment a customer responds is the moment your experience becomes real.

Accelerate integration with API-driven messaging

If messaging is part of your customer experience, then integration speed matters just as much as delivery speed.

But for many teams, even simple changes like configuring a webhook mean waiting. Logging tickets. Coordinating across teams. It slows everything down.

With 26.2, developers can now configure webhook endpoints directly through APIs, connect messaging events to backend systems, and start receiving responses in real time without needing to go through support.

You feel it immediately when you’re trying to move fast.

Build compliance directly into enterprise messaging workflows

For industries like banking, healthcare, or public sector, messaging comes with responsibility.

Who you message.

When you message them.

Whether they have opted out.

These aren’t edge cases; they’re core requirements.

And yet, too often, compliance lives outside the messaging layer, managed through manual processes or disconnected systems.

With 26.2, we’re bringing that control closer to where it belongs.

With API-driven blocklist management, teams can enforce policies programmatically, ensuring the right rules are applied consistently at scale.

Because in enterprise messaging, trust isn’t built on delivery alone.

It’s built on doing the right thing, every time.

Streamline reporting with real-time data integration

There’s no shortage of content in messaging.

The real question is how quickly you can use it.

If your reporting workflows still rely on extracting files, transforming formats, and pushing them into other systems, you’re already behind.

That’s why 26.2 introduces support for JSON-based reporting so the content you generate can flow directly into the systems that need it.

No extra steps. No delays. Just cleaner, faster integration with the way modern architectures already work.

Redefine enterprise messaging as a connected experience

If there’s one theme that runs through this release, it’s this:

Messaging is no longer a standalone function. It’s part of a larger, connected experience.

When a message is sent, it should be tracked.

When a customer responds, it should trigger a workflow.

When content is generated, it should be usable immediately.

With OpenText Core Messaging 26.2, those pieces start to come together, turning messaging into better conversations, a responsive layer across your customer experience.

Take control every customer interaction

In a world where every organization can send messages, the difference isn’t reach.

It’s control.

With 26.2, OpenText Core Messaging helps you move beyond delivery and start shaping what happens around every message before, during, and after it’s sent.

Because the future of messaging isn’t just about being faster.

It’s about being smarter, more connected, and ready to engage.