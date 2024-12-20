What’s new in OpenText Core Journey

Customer expectations are evolving at an unprecedented pace. They demand seamless, personalized, and flexible experiences at every touchpoint. To meet these growing demands, OpenText™ Core Journey 24.4 empowers businesses to elevate their customer journeys while unlocking new revenue opportunities. By combining modernized reporting tools, intelligent orchestration capabilities, and enhanced flexibility, this release sets a new standard for customer engagement.

One of the standout features of Core Journey 24.4 is the Split Path, which revolutionizes how customers navigate their journeys by enabling parallel paths. Modern customers value choice, and this feature eliminates the need for rigid, conditional dependencies in journey workflows. For example, during a subscription service onboarding, customers can choose between verifying their information via a support call or simply clicking an email link.

Both options function independently, yet seamlessly, within the same journey design. This approach not only provides customers with greater control but also reduces frustration and enhances satisfaction. By offering reusable journey designs with optional routes, businesses can save time while ensuring flexibility across multiple scenarios.

The release also brings smarter follow-up mechanisms to the table, ensuring reminders are context-aware and relevant. Gone are the days of generic reminders that risk alienating customers. Now, Core Journey can send reminders based on specific customer actions or inactions.

For instance, in the case of overdue payments, the system checks if a customer has already acted before escalating reminders to more effective channels like phone or SMS. This precision ensures every communication is meaningful, reducing annoyance and boosting conversion rates. By respecting customer behavior and preferences, businesses can build stronger relationships and improve engagement rates across preferred channels.

To complement these capabilities, Core Journey 24.4 has modernized reporting tools that make analyzing journey data more intuitive and actionable. A cleaner, streamlined interface replaces outdated elements, allowing users to navigate reports effortlessly. Enhanced analytics, including tools like List Analysis, Drill Down Analysis, Lookup Analysis, and Average Duration Analysis, empower journey managers to uncover actionable insights.

For example, managers can easily track the time customers spend at each stage, identify where drop-offs occur, and pinpoint the most engaging touchpoints. These insights enable teams to refine journeys, address weaknesses, and amplify successful strategies, ultimately driving better outcomes.

Integration has also been simplified with orchestration credentials, reducing complexity in communication workflows. Now, journey actions can be sent directly to OpenText Communications without requiring additional orchestration tools. Administrators can download credentials for individual actions, streamlining configuration and execution. For instance, when sending a reminder email for an incomplete form, Core Journey directly triggers the action, ensuring timeliness and eliminating unnecessary delays. This seamless integration not only improves the customer experience but also reduces the risk of errors while saving time for administrators.

Core Journey leverages advanced data insights for continuous optimization. The expanded analysis capabilities now support journey-specific metrics, such as the duration customers spend at different stages and follow-up effectiveness. Dedicated functionality for follow-up analysis is integrated directly into the new Journey UI, offering a clearer picture of how customers interact post-campaign. Imagine being able to see exactly how many customers engaged with specific actions, how long they stayed engaged, and which channels drove the most impactful results. These insights enable businesses to refine future campaigns, better align with customer needs, and optimize overall performance.

Core Journey 24.4 is not just an update—it’s a transformative leap forward in how businesses design, execute, and analyze customer journeys. By empowering customers with choice, enhancing workflows with intelligent integrations, and providing actionable data insights, this release enables organizations to deliver personalized, timely, and meaningful experiences. Whether it’s improving engagement, building stronger customer relationships, or streamlining operations, Core Journey 24.4 is designed to help businesses stay ahead in an increasingly competitive landscape.

Ready to elevate your customer engagement strategy? Discover the game-changing potential of OpenText Core Journey 24.4 and transform the way you connect with your customers.