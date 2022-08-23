Simplify your solution building with APIs at OpenText World 2022

Building, connecting, and extending applications that leverage the power of APIs has become the key to success for Developers all over the world. The OpenText™ Developer Cloud provides developers with a new way to build solutions and speed end-to-end processes using our cloud services.

During the Developer Summit at OpenText™ World 2022 in Las Vegas, attendees will learn how to cultivate creativity with OpenText APIs. With programming tailored to the OpenText Developer Cloud, we’ll demonstrate how our information management API services can contribute to your information advantage. Here’s an overview of what you can expect.

Process automation

Every organization is looking to do more with less: to reduce unnecessary button clicks, reduce SLAs and keep users doing the important work—not the busy work. In other words, they are asking their partners and internal developers to automate steps from business processes.

In the process automation sessions, you’ll learn how OpenText supports process automation via our AppWorks and cloud API services so that developers can handle any workflow challenge.

A session you don’t want to miss Advanced Workflow and Decision Management Join this session for a deep dive into the powerful capabilities of the OpenText Cloud Platform Workflow Service and forthcoming Decision Service that allow any developer to design business processes that meet the most exacting business requirements. Interested in attending this session? Search for and add it to your agenda here.

Solution design

Interested in getting started with cloud API services to build a solution, but not sure how to get started? Join our experts in the solution design sessions for a series of examples and best practices for designing and deploying service-based solutions. All sessions will not only provide you with expert advice but access to the code and sample apps that you need to test and take your own skills to the next level.

A session you don’t want to miss Building an intelligent metadata and information contribution solution Learn how OpenText Engineering is using our own services and tooling to extend and customize our information submission and intelligent personalization of the developer.opentext.com website. Interested in attending this session? Search for and add it to your agenda here.

OpenText Cloud Platform

Developers need information management services as part of their toolbox to solve their customer’s problems. The OpenText Cloud Platform provides access to all our services—not just to manage authentication but all aspects of developing with information management services. This includes user management, application lifecycle management and important tools for working with code to create solutions. Join the OpenText Cloud Platform sessions to find out how our platform supports our services and reduces the pain of multi-cloud, hybrid software development.

A session you don’t want to miss Modern Developer Tools for OpenText cloud API service management Find out how OpenText is providing developers with modern tooling to simplify and accelerate the use of our new cloud APIs. In this session, you’ll learn how to configure the cloud service with low-code tooling and how to manage the lifecycle of those configurations all from a modern IDE. Interested in attending this session? Search for and add it to your agenda here.

Hear from OpenText Developer senior leadership at the track keynote

Join Pam Bernardino, VP, Product Management, and guests as they share what’s new with API services and tools during the Developer track keynote, “Developer Cloud: Simplify your solution building with our APIs”. You’ll learn how OpenText Developer Cloud provides developers with a new way to build solutions using our cloud services.

Join the first-ever OpenText Developer Hackathon

Experience a new and powerful 100% hands-on practical session focused on learning, facing challenges, and winning prizes—all while meeting other developers from around the world!

At the OpenText Developer Hackathon, attendees will participate in a fun and unique hands-on challenge structured around developing a solid understanding of how custom solutions can be built using OpenText Developer Services. In this OpenText first, participants will be tasked with building a custom solution to solving a problem within a limited time.

Use your creativity and expertise to become the first to provide an effective and creative solution to a challenge to claim the winning prize!

We will be offering two sessions as part of the Developer Hackathon: Session 1 : you’ll create a solution to open the fridge. Solve the challenge using the OpenText cloud API services to get refreshments! Join us to learn more about our IM services in this interactive environment while networking with other developers over a drink and snacks.

: you’ll create a solution to open the fridge. Solve the challenge using the OpenText cloud API services to get refreshments! Join us to learn more about our IM services in this interactive environment while networking with other developers over a drink and snacks. Session 2: we will focus on our low-code platform Core Case Management to solve the challenge to get refreshments. Learn more about Core Case management and low-code app development in this interactive environment while networking with other developers over a drink and snacks.

Both sessions will include food, drinks and prizes, as well as the support and guidance of our subject matter experts to help you gain a solid understanding of the session content.

Note: Participation is limited to OpenText World Las Vegas (in-person) attendees. Participants will be required to bring their own laptops.

Join workshops, roundtables and labs to connect with OpenText Developer experts

OpenText World 2022 offers multiple ways for you to connect with the content and the experts to get what you need in a format that best suits you, including:

Workshops: Join small, interactive sessions to engage with an expert panel, and ask specific questions to get the answers you need to discover your information advantage.

Join small, interactive sessions to engage with an expert panel, and ask specific questions to get the answers you need to discover your information advantage. Roundtable discussions: Connect with like-minded peers and experts one-on-one at informal and engaging topic-oriented sessions. Join the discussion on the latest trends, learn about modern best practices and more.

Connect with like-minded peers and experts one-on-one at informal and engaging topic-oriented sessions. Join the discussion on the latest trends, learn about modern best practices and more. Hands-on labs: Join our fun, interactive sessions in the Developer Lab with OpenText engineers to learn how to easily build solutions using your hardware. This series of 90-minute, hands-on workshops are meant to help everyone learn how to use OpenText products and APIs to create customized solutions to address or solve specific business challenges. You can also check out the Product Lab and the Innovation Lab to learn about the latest OpenText innovations.

Join us at OpenText World 2022

The ultimate information management conference is back in-person! Join us from October 4-6 at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas and connect with today’s leading information management experts.

Looking to join us virtually? Virtual registration is free and includes access to keynotes from the OpenText leadership team, live guest keynotes and access to book one-on-one time with OpenText experts.

Register now to save your spot at OpenText World 2022!