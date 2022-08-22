Live in Las Vegas: Top 4 things to see and do at OpenText World 2022

People who go to OpenText World tend to go year after year. That’s because it really is the best information management conference in the world. It’s the place where people get the answers they need to move ahead in the digital age. It’s also where they get answers to questions they maybe didn’t even know they had. And to make it even better, we’re going to be live in Las Vegas this year! Join us at The Venetian Resort October 4-6 and make the following four activities part of your plan at OpenText World.

1. Get the answers you need to discover your information advantage.

Information management is about having the right information in the right place at the right time. This substantially improves your ability to achieve more and provides you with a huge advantage. At OpenText World, you will learn how to develop your information advantage and how to power and protect your information. You will also hear from customers who have solved the very challenges you face now, and you will get a glimpse at the future of information management.

Walk through time-proven best practices and the latest use cases. Learn how to accelerate your technology projects and explore end-to-end information management solutions in small group industry and market Meet Ups. Get some 1:1 time with an OpenText expert to walk step-by-step through your challenges or brainstorm for the future.

Customized track topics will offer technical and business value deep dives into key topic areas tailored to your needs, so come get answers to your questions about the products you use every day, the solutions you’re thinking about, and the roadmaps you need.

2. Visit the labs.

Check out the latest product enhancements, walk through scenario-based demos, or build an OpenText app with our team. These labs are hugely popular, so be sure to reserve some time in your schedule:

Innovation Lab: Have a one-to-one session with an OpenText UI designer and grab a front-row seat to future product development. Share your feedback and do a little brainstorming with us—we’d love to hear what you think.

Product Lab: Level up. Join a self-paced product workshop that provides you with the behind-the-scenes knowledge that can make you an expert. Select from the list of sessions at the lab, and work through them at your own speed. OpenText team members will be in the lab and happy to answer questions.

Developer Lab: This lab is full of fun, interactive sessions during which our engineers demonstrate how to easily build solutions with OpenText. The Developer Lab provides a series of hands-on one-hour workshops that will help everyone learn to program with the APIs built in to OpenText products, as well as learn more about OpenText technologies. Don’t miss this exciting, creative opportunity!

3. Network with expert customers.

Customer speakers will inspire your innovation as they share their challenges, strategies, and solutions with you in breakout sessions. They will spark your creativity as they take you through their use cases. Find out how your peers are using OpenText every day to master modern work, digitize their supply chain, power customer experience, be cyber resilient, and build the API economy. And don’t miss the chance to network with everyone in our small, interactive group Meet Ups.

4. Be the first to hear OpenText innovations and announcements.

Listen in as we announce our latest innovations with SAP, Microsoft, and more! Discover new releases and explore product roadmaps with the people who create them. The best-run organizations are defined by their ability to drive information-led transformations. The innovations being announced at OpenText World will enable your organization to grow faster, be more efficient, embrace creativity and thrive in a world of accelerating change.

Mark J. Barrenechea,

OpenText CEO & CTO

OpenText CEO & CTO Mark J. Barrenechea will explore the state of the industry across the globe, the future of information management, and the path to your information advantage. He’ll also make some exciting announcements.

Muhi S. Majzoub,

OpenText EVP and Chief Product Officer

Then hear about our latest innovations and see how our roadmap aligns to meet the future with Muhi S. Majzoub, OpenText EVP and Chief Product Officer.

Explore new ways to make information work to your advantage by equipping your modern work force with the data and tools they need to build a more resilient, secure and sustainable enterprise. This is one digital technology conference you don’t want to miss.

Join us at OpenText World—live and in-person in fabulous Las Vegas!—on October 4-6, 2022 to learn more about how the OpenText Cloud and our industry experts can help you find and use your information advantage. Register today.