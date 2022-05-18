Top 6 things to do at OpenText World EMEA 2022

Anyone who has joined us at an OpenText World conference in the past will know there is a petabyte of worthwhile reasons to register for this event. OpenText World has earned its reputation as the information management conference over the years, but let’s dive into some specific reasons to attend the virtual OpenText World EMEA event on June 21-22.

1. Discover your information advantage.

The future of modern work is frictionless, automated, distributed, sustainable, and inclusive. And that’s the short list. Mastering this for your organization requires your team to unlock your collective digital sixth sense with information management. Through a connected intelligent network, having the right information at the right time substantially improves your ability to achieve more. This is your information advantage. At OpenText World, you will learn how to develop this advantage, you will see how to power and protect your information, you will hear from EMEA customers who have solved the very challenges you face now, and you will get a glimpse at the future of information management.

Open your mind with keynotes at OpenText EMEA

2. Let our expert speakers open your mind.

OpenText CEO & CTO Mark J. Barrenechea will explore the state of the industry in EMEA and across the globe, the future of information management, and the path to your information advantage. Then hear about our latest innovations and see how our roadmap aligns to meet the future with Muhi S. Majzoub, OpenText EVP and Chief Product Officer.

Open your mind to transformation with our two dynamic guest speakers: Deepak Chopra, M.D. and Christian Klein, CEO and member of the Executive Board of SAP SE.

Consider information advantage in an inclusive world with Deepak Chopra. The founder of The Chopra Foundation, a non-profit entity for research on well-being and humanitarianism, and Chopra Global, a modern-day health company at the intersection of science and spirituality, Chopra is a world-renowned pioneer in integrative medicine and personal transformation.

Focus on strategic transformation with Christian Klein. In his role as CEO, Klein holds the overall responsibility for the corporate strategic direction, management, and performance of SAP. In addition to the role of CEO, until July 2021, Klein was also SAP’s Chief Operating Officer, leading SAP’s transformation into an Intelligent Enterprise to the benefit of both customers and employees.

Watch this 4-minute video to learn about the Product Lab at OpenText EMEA.

3. Roll up your sleeves and get hands-on.

Join any or all of our virtual labs to get hands-on with the latest OpenText innovations:

Innovation Lab: Have a one-to-one session with an OpenText UI designer and grab a front-row seat to future product development. Share your feedback. Throw around ideas. After you register for OpenText World EMEA, sign up on the event webpage for a 30-minute live session. Questions? innovationlab@opentext.com

Product Lab: Level up. Join a self-paced product workshop that provides you with the behind-the-scenes knowledge that can make you an expert. Select from the list of sessions on the event webpage, receive access to specific product exercises, and work through them at your own speed. Live team members will be available to answer questions, and sessions range from 10 minutes to 1 hour. Watch this 4-minute video to learn how it works.

Developer Lab: This lab is full of fun, interactive sessions during which our engineers demonstrate how to easily build solutions with OpenText. The Developer Lab provides a series of hands-on one-hour workshops that will help everyone learn to program with the APIs built in to OpenText products, as well as learn more about OpenText technologies. Ask about it in our community, but don’t miss this exciting opportunity!

4. Network with expert customers.

Customer speakers will inspire innovation as they share their challenges, strategies, and solutions with you in breakout sessions. They will spark creativity as they take you through their use cases. Find out how your peers are using OpenText every day to master modern work, digitize their supply chain, power customer experience, be cyber resilient, and build the API economy. And don’t miss the chance to network with everyone in our small, interactive group Meet Ups.

5. Get answers to your questions.

Walk through time-proven best practices and the latest use cases. Learn how to accelerate your technology projects and explore end-to-end information management solutions in small group industry and market Meet Ups. Get some 1:1 time with an OpenText expert to walk step-by-step through your challenges or brainstorm for the future.

Customized track topics will offer technical and business value deep dives into key topic areas tailored to your needs, so come get answers to your questions about the products you use every day, the solutions you’re thinking about, and the roadmaps you need.

6. Be the first to hear OpenText innovations and announcements.

Listen in as we announce our latest innovations with Microsoft, Google, Salesforce, NetSuite, and more! Discover new releases and explore product roadmaps with the people who create them. The best-run organizations are defined by their ability to drive information-led transformations. The innovations being announced at OpenText World will enable your organization to grow faster, be more efficient, embrace creativity and thrive in a world of accelerating change. You won’t want to miss it.

Join us at OpenText World EMEA on June 21-22 to learn more about how the OpenText Cloud and our industry experts can help you find and use your information advantage. Register today.