Harness the power of a digital supply network

Continued disruptions around the world are forcing companies to restructure their supply chain operations. Linear supply chains have been commonplace for decades, but with an increasing need to improve visibility and collaboration across supplier communities, we are now seeing the emergence of digital supply networks.

Digitize and secure your information with supply chain automation

Supply chain automation is currently top of mind with every industry, with organizations looking to drive greater efficiencies and optimize key supply chain processes such as purchase-to-pay and order-to-cash. Digitization of business and supply chain related information flows is crucial to helping improve visibility across the extended business ecosystem and allowing business leaders to make more informed business decisions. The supply chain automation sessions will discuss several areas where companies can digitize and secure supply chain information flows.

BN01 How digital supply chain maturity is evolving around the world – Insights from IDC OpenText recently sponsored a digital supply chain maturity study with IDC which resulted in responses from over 800 companies around the word. This session highlights key findings from the study and how the maturity of digital supply chains differs between different industries and regions around the world.

Take a cloud first approach with modern integration

Cloud integration can provide companies with a digital backbone to integrate with people, systems, and things across the business ecosystem. The modern integration sessions will discuss how companies can take a cloud-first approach to business to anything integration, whether integrating to SAP S/4HANA or connected devices monitoring logistics flows. We will also explore the future of business integration and what disruptive technologies will impact supply chains moving forwards.

BN02 Five reasons why B2B integration accelerates SAP modernization Initiatives As SAP retires support for their previous generation ECC ERP solutions in a few years' time, many companies are accelerating their migration to S/4HANA. With this migration, all backend integrations will need to be reworked. This session will discuss how OpenText can accelerate migration projects by managing the complex integration requirements of modern supply chains.

Manage information access with secure and connected ecosystems

As companies accelerate their digital transformation initiatives, they need to ensure that all information is securely accessible by internal and external stakeholders across the business ecosystem. The secure and connected ecosystems sessions focus on how companies can leverage an identity-driven portal environment to securely provision and manage users so they can access information based on their role within the business. These sessions will also showcase how an identity-driven IoT platform can securely exchange sensor-based data with enterprise systems and allow meaningful insights to be obtained to improve business optimization and performance.

BN06 How supply chains benefit from having greater shipment intelligence Supply chains have faced continuous disruption over the past two years as companies struggled to find the location and condition of goods as they were transported through the supply chain. This session discusses how OpenText Shipment Intelligence can help companies improve shipment visibility, foster collaboration and improve operational efficiencies.

Information powers every supply network around the world and companies can leverage this data to drive greater efficiencies, optimize processes and provide valuable insights into end-to-end processes. Join the track keynote to hear John Radko, SVP, Engineering and Sushil Pancholi, VP, Product Management discuss how to establish a data-driven digital supply network.

