Rethinking information management

Over the last three decades, OpenText™ has been committed to delivering Enterprise Information Management (EIM) solutions to solve challenging business needs for our customers. But large, complex organizations aren’t the only ones that need to keep their information secure and well-managed. Today, smaller businesses and individuals must also deal with information – and lots of it.

It is time to rethink our concept of Information Management beyond the enterprise.

What is information management?

Information Management is the practice of capturing, governing, exchanging, and using information to its full potential while keeping it secure. Whether you’re talking about family photos, retail stock levels, customer orders or a decade’s worth of corporate legal or financial records, information management matters for all users, no matter what their size.

And whoever the user, OpenText’s goal remains the same: to help them use information to its fullest potential, turning that information into a competitive advantage. And to do so in ways that are intelligent, connected, and secure.

From the enterprise to small and medium business

For enterprises, of course, we already provide a wide range of information management solutions – from the OpenText Content Cloud with solutions ranging from intelligent capture to records management and archiving, to the OpenText Business Network Cloud for securely managing and exchanging data across people, systems and things. Other cloud-based solutions include our SaaS-based collaboration tool OpenText™ Core Share and creative collaboration solutions like OpenText™ Hightail™ which enable organizations to connect, collaborate, and share from anywhere.

A year ago, we acquired Carbonite and Webroot which gave OpenText new capabilities to meet the information management needs for customers of all sizes – large and small.

Carbonite, for example, provides protection and back-up of information from PCs and devices – what we call endpoints. It supports seamless and disruption-free data migration from any source to any target. And it provides continuous replication of workloads – wherever they are – to ensure your data stays available without interruption. Webroot brings us new capabilities to provide anti-virus and data security protections, not just to businesses and entrepreneurs but to home users as well. This enables customers of all kinds to safeguard the information on their devices – desktops, laptops, tablets and smartphones alike – and to back up that data with secure online storage if needed.

And with OpenText Cloud Editions (CE) 20.4 we have brought Carbonite and Webroot into the enterprise. As I announced at OpenText World, our enterprise customers will now benefit from Carbonite solutions to protect from data loss on endpoints, Microsoft 365 applications, and ensure critical systems availability. Webroot BrightCloud Threat Intelligence services strengthen the reputation capabilities offered by EnCase Endpoint Security in the Enterprise.

Information management for everyone

One common thread runs through all of these services, across customers of all kinds: It’s all about managing and connecting data intelligently and securely, so you can get the maximum value out of your information, whatever that information is. It’s about more than providing Enterprise Information Management. It’s about providing Information Management for everyone.

