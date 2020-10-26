Announcing OpenText Content Cloud

The explosion of remote work has created new obstacles for securely and intuitively managing, distributing, and using information across all enterprises. Organizations are seeing that it is critical to seamlessly connect content to people and processes in order to optimize productivity, process stability and adherence to governance policies.

The OpenText™ Content Cloud is a key component in this strategy. By integrating with lead applications like SAP®, Salesforce® and Microsoft®, Content Cloud enables the management and flow of previously siloed information. Collaboration applications accelerate seamless, accurate sharing and collaborating on that information across dispersed employees, partners and customers. All underpinned with OpenText’s industry leading governance capabilities.

Our most recent announcement sees significant enhancements to OpenText Content Cloud components including OpenText™ Extended ECM, OpenText™ Content Suite, OpenText™ Ecosystems Applications, OpenText™ Documentum™, OpenText™ File Intelligence, and the OpenText™ Core line of products.

OpenText Content Suite CE 20.4; OpenText Extended ECM CE 20.4

OpenText™ Content Suite seamlessly manages information flows, ensuring secure, compliant information management and enhanced productivity. OpenText™ Extended ECM builds on OpenText™ Content Suite to transparently integrate content management into lead applications.

Some notable new features include:

OpenText Content Suite and OpenText Extended ECM now have OpenText Viewing, a cloud-first viewing technology, embedded to provide simple and efficient content viewing directly within the Smart View interface.

Folders in OpenText Content Suite and OpenText Extended ECM can now be automatically shared with external participants via OpenText Core Share.

OpenText Content Suite and OpenText Extended ECM can be integrated with OpenText™ Core Signature Service for eSignature use cases.

The Event Action Center has a new user interface which includes more options when configuring content-centric automation.

A new integration between OpenText™ Core Archive for SAP Solutions and OpenText Content Server provides organizations the option of adopting a single, cloud storage service for both SAP data and documents as well as Content Suite and Extended ECM content.

OpenText Documentum CE 20.4

OpenText Documentum offers a broad set of capabilities, enabling organizations to establish control of their critical information with a single source of the truth, simplifying access to the most recent, approved business content.

Some notable enhancements include:

OpenText™ Documentum™ Platform – Improved security and compliance with better access and activity awareness.

OpenText™ Documentum™ D2 – New task management features in Smart View allow users to easily manage, approve or reject workflow tasks. A new in-place viewer provides a seamless way to preview content without taking the user out of their current working context. Plus, D2 Mobile now allows users to scan barcodes to get immediate access to the latest information.

OpenText™ Documentum™ xCP – A new case management framework helps in building smart applications with out-of-the-box starting points for faster implementation cycles.

OpenText™ Documentum™ for Asset Operations – Now available as a containerized cloud-native solution. Plus, supports Smart View for consistency with other OpenText UI’s.

OpenText™ Documentum™ for Life Sciences – Content Cloud for Life Sciences gets enhanced collaborative authoring. Life Sciences Smart View (formerly Life Sciences Express) has had a complete overhaul of the screen layouts and user actions.

OpenText ecosystems applications

OpenText ecosystem applications are designed to work with lead applications such as SAP®, Salesforce®, Oracle®, and Microsoft®. The focus in this latest release is improved usability.

Some notable enhancements include:

OpenText™ Extended ECM for SAP® Solutions now has full support for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Extended Edition. Also, additional support for SAP DMS documents.

OpenText™ Extended ECM for Microsoft® Office 365TM adds additional integration with Microsoft Teams, e.g. the ability to map OpenText folders to Teams.

OpenText™ Vendor Invoice Management for SAP® Solutions now supports all incoming documents for SAP, not just invoices.

OpenText™ Extended ECM for Salesforce® users now can directly store documents in Extended ECM – i.e. bypassing Salesforce Files. Also, the ability to access content natively in Salesforce Lightning.

OpenText™ Intelligent Capture for SAP Solutions adds more invoice standards for machine learning, e.g. China and Russia.

OpenText Core applications and services

OpenText Core applications and services offer simple and secure multitenant SaaS applications that help extend existing on- or off-cloud platform investments, simply and securely.

Some notable enhancements include:

OpenText™ Core for Federated Compliance – Now has full records policy and legal hold support for Content Server and Extended ECM so that users can now coordinate and validate records policy across Content Server, InfoArchive, and Documentum repositories simultaneously. Also selected records policy functions for SharePoint and File Systems – e.g. direct copy, move, and delete options for managing content on SharePoint and File Systems.

OpenText Core Signature – Now includes a standalone option. Companies can buy this SaaS application to get up and running quickly to incorporate e-signature into their daily work processes to sign and send documents.

OpenText™ Core for Building Information Modeling – New dashboard to supply insights on supplier performance, bottlenecks, and inconsistencies.

OpenText™ Core for SAP® SuccessFactors® – Several user experience and governance enhancements.

OpenText Core Capture – Additional language capabilities such as multi-language support for full-page OCR and new UI localizations, e.g. Dutch, Polish, Swedish, Ukrainian, etc.

OpenText File Intelligence CE 20.4

OpenText File Intelligence is a file analysis application used to catalog unmanaged sources (i.e. file shares, email, etc.), identify and analyze content files and support decision making to ensure the right management right management of content.

Some notable enhancements in the latest release include:

Expanded platform support for cloud-based repositories – e.g. analyze content in Office 365 and move content to S3 Storage by policy.

Apply metadata and retention policy information to cloud-based content – e.g. assign retention labeling information to content in Office 365 and SharePoint Online.

Learn more about the OpenText Content Cloud by visiting our website. You can also find out why OpenText Content Services is a Leader in the Forrester Wave: ECM Content Platforms, Q3, 2019.

