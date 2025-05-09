Information Management

Are you making the most of your information?

Take this quick assessment to find out

OpenText profile picture
OpenText

May 09, 20252 min read

Man looking out a window at a cityscape

Information plays an important role in an organization’s success—in fact, it’s likely your most valuable asset. Companies that effectively harness the power of information can more readily unlock new business opportunities, gain competitive advantages, and streamline operations. From supporting decision-making to driving innovation, how you manage your information can have a significant impact on your company’s future.

We are living at a critical turning point in human history, where technological advancements are so significant that industries, societies, and cultures are transforming radically and rapidly. And at the center of it all is information—it’s the heartbeat of every organization.

Mark J. Barrenechea
CEO & CTO
OpenText

As an IT leader, you’re responsible for navigating the complex landscape of managing and leveraging information to maximize its value. That’s not easy, given how much information is generated, collected, and stored these days. You need the right technologies to help you successfully optimize your information—efficiently, safely, and at scale.  

Enter information management

Comprehensive information management solutions offer the tools you need to extract full value from your information. They feature innovative technology such as:

  • AI to automate how you handle information and to draw insights from it
  • End-to-end security to protect your—as well as your customers’—information
  • Reliable, highly available cloud platforms so you can quickly and safely scale as your information stores grow
  • Content management to ensure your information is well-organized and data governance so it complies with regulatory requirements
  • Customer experience tools that mine information to improve loyalty and product development

 Start here

Organizations that don’t prioritize how they collect, manage, and secure information are at risk of losing out to competitors that do. Where is your organization on this journey to superior information management? Take this short assessment to find out where you stand and how you can improve.

Man looking out a window at a cityscape

Where are you on your information management journey?

Take 3 minutes to answer 8 questions in our assessment and discover how well you’re optimizing your information and ways to improve.

Find out now

OpenText avatar image

OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company, enables organizations to gain insight through market-leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions.

