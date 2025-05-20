What’s keeping CIOs up at night? Part 1

Today, the question for most organizations is no longer “Should I deploy AI?” but “How should I deploy AI?” As the benefits of AI become more tangible, that question gets easier to answer—every way you can.

But that’s just the first in a long list of questions that come to mind regarding AI. And, as with innovative technology of the past, everyone is looking to the CIO for answers.

It’s a tricky place to be for IT leaders. Given AI’s potential to drive innovation and efficiency, the stakes are high. As the overseers of information technology strategy, CIOs have the responsibility—and the opportunity—to align AI initiatives with broader business objectives. That’s important, since all eyes will be on AI projects to gauge the concrete benefits and return on investment they bring.

To align AI projects with expected benefits as well as business goals, it’s worth it to first take a step back and evaluate what you need from AI.

Everyday AI

If you’re looking to improve employee productivity and gain operational efficiencies, everyday AI might be the best place to start. These projects take advantage of AI to automate tasks such as searching documents, summarizing content, and recommending next actions.

Here are some examples of how AI can automate tasks in different areas of an organization:

Sales account executives: Accessing account-related information (open opportunities, order history, campaigns), viewing customer documents, and gathering information before engaging with customers.

Accessing account-related information (open opportunities, order history, campaigns), viewing customer documents, and gathering information before engaging with customers. Customer service representatives: Accessing order information, determining order status, communicating with customers about order status, and accessing documents and data from other systems.

Accessing order information, determining order status, communicating with customers about order status, and accessing documents and data from other systems. Sales order specialists: Reviewing contracts and sales orders, uploading final contracts, viewing contract information, and accessing related sales orders.

Reviewing contracts and sales orders, uploading final contracts, viewing contract information, and accessing related sales orders. Legal counsel: Browsing contracts and sales orders, accessing the latest contract versions, and viewing order fulfillment information.

Browsing contracts and sales orders, accessing the latest contract versions, and viewing order fulfillment information. Product specialists: Assisting with resolving customer support cases by assembling information and accessing relevant product documentation.

Game-changing AI

Maybe you’re ready to swing for the fences with game-changing AI that can have a greater impact on the business, such as discovering new revenue opportunities or completing multi-step processes.

For more strategic uses and to explore the next phase of AI, organizations can create digital knowledge workers—AI agents that perform tasks and extend the capabilities of human teams. Together they create a new digital workforce that will unlock human potential and productivity.

For example, AI can save time and improve service at an insurance company by expediting customer claims processing.

What’s next for AI?

What about the future of AI—where is the technology going? What's real and what's hype? How do you keep up?

AI-driven information management helps you make the most of your organization's most valuable asset—information.