OpenText Titanium X in the OpenText Private Cloud

Last in a series of blogs about private cloud

The digital-first era is pushing organizations to find smarter solutions for handling data and information across departments. At the heart of this shift is OpenText™ Private Cloud, a secure and scalable hub designed to help enterprises manage their information with enhanced efficiency and security.

OpenText recently unveiled Titanium X, a robust framework integrated into the OpenText Private Cloud. This innovation provides cloud administrators, IT professionals, and organizations with an enhanced toolkit to revolutionize information management through cloud-native deployment, security compliance, and cutting-edge automation.

Here’s a deep dive into how Titanium X is transforming cloud solutions and what it means for your business.

A cloud-native powerhouse supporting continuous delivery

Titanium X thrives at the intersection of modern cloud architecture and streamlined workflows with the following standout offerings:

Fully cloud native deployment: Easily compatible with OpenText Private Cloud, Titanium X ensures seamless scalability and flexibility for enterprises navigating a multi-cloud landscape. Coupled with tools like Kubernetes, it offers efficient orchestration that simplifies operations across environments.

Continuous delivery (CD) pipeline: By automating software and infrastructure deployment, Titanium X reduces downtime and enhances delivery speed across OpenText Cloud Editions (CEs). This enables businesses to deploy new features and fixes more efficiently.

Code2cloud development environment: For teams in need of a "sandbox" for development or testing, Titanium X provides a managed and integrated development environment to speed up innovation cycles.

Auto-scaling services: Dynamically scales resources based on demand, providing operational agility while optimizing costs.

The benefits of cloud-native solutions

These are just some of the benefits to expect:

Effortless scalability ensures resources grow with your business.

Reliable delivery pipelines offer continuous feature updates and fixes with minimal disruptions.

Flexibility to adapt solutions through the managed cloud dev environment allows businesses to align tools with their specific goals.

Enhanced security, compliance in the OpenText Private Cloud

Security and data governance are critical in today’s complex digital ecosystems. Titanium X builds on OpenText’s trusted private cloud by offering:

Compliance-driven policies: Ensures adherence to global and regional frameworks like SOC2 and ISO 27001.

Integrated data security: Includes threat detection, malware prevention, and vulnerability management built into the application lifecycle.

Data protection by design: Protects sensitive information through restricted access and encryption for high-stakes industries like healthcare and finance.

Titanium X ensures IT and cloud administrators adhere to policies while eliminating manual errors. Whether your business operates globally or needs region-specific security measures, Titanium X provides tools to stay compliant without sacrificing speed or innovation.

Titanium X lands the trust factor

The framework delivers one of the most important benefits–trust–by:

Delivering transparency in data processing to maintain trust with your customers.

Mitigating vulnerabilities through real-time detection to strengthen security across endpoints.

Adhering to evolving regulatory landscapes ensures businesses stay compliant, globally or locally.

Maximum control, simplified cloud administration

Managing enterprise cloud environments can be cumbersome—but not with Titanium X. The platform offers:

Observability suite for cloud metrics: Gain complete visibility into performance metrics, application logs, and workload traces for proactive monitoring.

Global flexibility: With hyperscaler partnerships (Google Cloud, Azure, AWS) and more than 35 regions enabled, workloads can be efficiently deployed across the globe.

Disaster recovery and backups: Titanium X includes robust backup solutions and reduces recovery times (as low as RTO/RPO of 8/4 hours).

Efficiency, agility, and community for IT professionals

Titanium X goes beyond tools and metrics to emphasize the human aspect of cloud management by providing support for IT teams, cloud users, and stakeholders.

Customer success expertise: Tiers of standard to premium-level customer support to guide you through onboarding and optimization.

Service request prioritization: Automation ensures urgent requests are resolved faster through streamlined ticket routing.

Global support: Titanium X deploys technical and engineering teams across regions, ensuring downtime is minimal and services are consistently up and running.

When IT professionals trust their cloud solutions to function reliably, they can focus on adding strategic value to their organizations.

Looking ahead with Titanium X

The Titanium X roadmap signals exciting advancements to enhance scalability, observability, and security:

By CE 25.4: Expect autoscaling enhancements, zero-downtime updates, multi-region availability, and refined disaster recovery features for select products.

On the horizon: New compliance certifications (SOCs, ISO) for better global security and optimized cost strategies to deliver value without overextending resources.

Elevating cloud offerings to the next level

OpenText Titanium X sets the gold standard for cloud-native innovation—prioritizing security, compliance, and scalability without compromise. For IT professionals looking to boost their cloud administration capabilities or cloud users wanting hands-free efficiency in day-to-day operations, Titanium X is poised to redefine expectations.

What sets OpenText apart?

OpenText is your trusted partner for this journey. We can:

Deploy landing zones in weeks, not months.

Combine automation and scalability without sacrificing control.

Provide single-region redundancy or multi-region capabilities—adaptable to your business needs.

Discover how Titanium X can empower your cloud transformation today. Visit OpenText Private Cloud to unlock unmatched potential.

