Parexel modernizes content management to drive clinical research excellence

When pharmaceutical companies want to develop lifesaving treatments faster, they come to Parexel. As the world’s second-largest clinical research organization (CRO), we take on the end-to-end process of recruiting patients, running clinical trials, developing treatments, and securing approval for transformative therapies.

Naturally, a CRO as large as Parexel generates huge amounts of data. We must keep it completely secure, but also readily available to anyone who needs it. For decades, we’ve counted on OpenText Content Management to deliver that strong information management foundation.

But our business has changed a lot since we first introduced the OpenText solution. Our teams now need to access information everywhere—from the office, at home, and in the field. They also need to collaborate with external partners more often. Our on-premises implementation wasn’t built to meet those needs, leaving us reliant on manual workarounds that slowed things down.

Transforming together

We decided that it was time for a refresh, and we teamed up with OpenText to explore our options. We had built up a great relationship with OpenText and a lot of familiarity with their platform over the years, so it was a logical move to introduce the latest version of OpenText Content Management.

We also took the opportunity to make a big change to our environment by moving from an on-premises deployment to the OpenText Cloud. We’re going to be migrating more than 7TB of data and modernizing a platform that supports more than 25,000 users, so the stakes are high. That’s why we’ve enlisted the help of OpenText Professional Services to ensure that our work goes off without a hitch.

Fit for the future

We’re gearing up for the migration, and we believe that our new OpenText enterprise content management tools are going to take our operations to the next level. It’s going to be much easier for people to access and share information—no matter what device they’re using or whether they’re employees or partners.

Security is a top priority for us, and our cloud migration is going to help us maintain high standards here. With OpenText Cloud, we’re already primed to comply with industry regulations, including GxP guidelines. We’re also putting in a lot of work up front on data classification and governance, so we can manage information securely throughout its lifecycle.

Looking ahead, we’re very excited about the possibilities that cloud opens up for us. We’ll be able to tap into new AI content management and automation tools that will help us work smarter and faster. It’s all part of our commitment to staying at the cutting edge of clinical development and delivering the best possible outcomes for patients.

To learn more about our ongoing cloud journey, ready our case study.