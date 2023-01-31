OpenText Welcomes Micro Focus Customers, Partners and Employees

OpenText has completed the acquisition of Micro Focus and I am delighted to welcome customers, partners and employees to OpenText.

We are the platform of platforms for Information Management.

Digital life is life, and with Micro Focus’ great products, amazing talent and strategic partners, we will help organizations of all sizes accelerate their digital transformations.

With this acquisition, OpenText’s corporate mission expands to help enterprise professionals secure their operations, gain more insight into their information, and better manage an increasingly hybrid and complex digital fabric with a new generation of tools, including Cybersecurity, Digital Operations Management, Applications Automation, and advanced Analytics and AI.

We are on the cusp of a new global era driven by digital:

New productivity in harnessing the world’s assets

Unlocking human potential

The reshaping of economies by the frictionless flow of goods, people and capital

And new uses of technologies—the next big arena of value and competition

Business 2030 will drive four key transformative areas:

Business 2030

Organizations will continue to need a process advantage, which they get from ERP/CRM vendors. But even more critical than the process advantage is the Information Advantage, which organizations get from OpenText.

I speak with a lot of customers, and their business operations are getting more complex as they run across many countries, platforms, endpoints and clouds—while also adapting to skyrocketing security and industry compliance requirements.

Process and information sprawl is increasing, as business information and automation spans supply chains, service management, assets, payment, financial systems, email, service and support.

The more connected a business becomes, the more complex the business operations.

Customers need a single real-time view of information across these complex infrastructures: one that is intelligent, connected and secure. That is what we do, and it is unique.

OpenText is well positioned to deliver significant value for companies going through digital transformation and looking to own their digital capabilities.

We believe there are eight key markets required to create high-impact digital transformations, meet Business 2030 requirements and win in this new digital era.

The eight markets are these:

Cybersecurity: Evolving at the speed of change to stop threats in their tracks with a resilient security foundation that protects, detects, remediates and enhances recovery.

Digital Operations Management: Optimizing digital operations and IT service management through unified, AI-based, composable solutions that liberate resources and improve performance while taming cloud costs.

Content Services: Mastering human-centric work, boosting productivity, eliminating silos and minimizing information risk with content, insights and automation.

Digital Experience: Transforming relationships and powering digital interactions for customers, partners and employees across the digital journey to gain happy users for life.

Business Network: Simplifying business ecosystem connectivity to transform and future-proof supply chain integration—with scale, insight and full compliance.

Application Delivery Management: Enabling businesses to accelerate application delivery and achieve high-quality applications at scale—from strategy to production.

Application Modernization and Connectivity: Helping build on already-made IT investments while continuously evolving for future needs with improved efficiency and agility.

Analytics and AI: Transforming all data into strategic, actionable insights using AI and ML analytics in real time, in place or in flight across any data type.

Let me again welcome our new customers, partners and employees to OpenText.

We are a company driven by innovation and customer outcomes, and a belief that the future of growth is both sustainable and inclusive.

Together, we will do incredible things.

