OpenText and Hatz AI Partner to Support MSP AI Readiness 

With artificial intelligence (AI) rapidly moving from experimentation to expectation, customers are turning to their MSPs for guidance. To help partners meet this demand, OpenText today announced a newly formed referral partnership with Hatz AI focused on helping MSPs move from AI interest to practical adoption and delivery. This partnership builds on OpenText’s long-standing commitment to flexibility, enablement, and partner-led growth, expanding the ecosystem to support different ways to buy, sell, and go to market, while reinforcing the MSP as a strategic advisor.

Hatz AI Value for OpenText MSPs

Through Hatz AI, OpenText MSPs gain access to a secure, centralized hub for leading large language models (LLMs), along with structured frameworks that help customers move from exploration to execution. Rather than treating AI as a standalone deployment, the approach focuses on responsible, well-managed adoption aligned to business goals.

For partners, this delivers value across key areas:

Identifying high‑impact AI use cases through guided discovery

Helping customers prepare for AI by addressing data, security, and operational readiness

Maintaining governance, usage, and costs under control to reduce shadow AI and unmanaged experimentation

As part of the referral partnership, AI-driven assessments and remediation insights can also highlight broader technology gaps, such as backup, email security, or data protection, creating opportunities to align OpenText solutions.

Supporting MSP‑Led AI Adoption

For many MSPs, the challenge isn’t a lack of interest in AI; it’s helping customers move from curiosity to well-managed adoption. This partnership provides a clear way to start, using Hatz AI’s readiness assessments to set priorities and guide next steps. From there, partners can use those insights to guide more focused conversations and shape AI services aligned to each customer’s needs and priorities, introducing OpenText solutions where needed to address identified gaps and support delivery without disrupting existing platforms, processes, or business models. This enables gradual, strategic adoption aligned to customer goals and established security and IT frameworks, while maintaining control over customer engagement, existing vendor relationships, and go-to-market strategies.

Strengthening the Ecosystem, Expanding Opportunity

For OpenText MSPs, the partnership with Hatz AI creates a more direct path from AI assessment to service delivery. It gives partners a structured way to identify opportunities, shape customer conversations, and act on them with clarity.

Learn more about the Hatz AI x OpenText Partnership here.