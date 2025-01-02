2025 promises to be a year of great innovation. Regardless of what industry you’re in or what your function is, innovation is coming (or is already here) with the potential to change the way you work for the better. From AI and digital twins to sustainable tech and virtual reality, this year we’ll see advancements to help you drive your business forward. Read these blogs and get ready for 2025!
Predictions and trends for 2025
Our experts weigh in on what to expect in the new year
Cara Cunningham Garretson
January 02, 2025•1 minute read
Cara Cunningham Garretson
Cara is senior content strategist with a passion for writing and storytelling. She has spent her career as an IT journalist and marketer explaining how technology works and why it matters to a wide variety of audiences around the world.See all posts
