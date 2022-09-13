IDG survey: how marketing services firms are meeting communications challenges

Independent research firm IDG has published a white paper based on surveys of ad agency executives. Entitled “Meeting the Challenges of Marketing Communications Delivery,” it provides insights into how the ad business is evolving their infrastructure to meet customer communication requirements.

Where the industry is going

What are these industry experts putting their focus into over the next 12 months into 2022 and beyond?

“36% of the respondents cited boosting email engagement over the next 12 months as their top objective.

Other top objectives include:

31% – expand the number of channels

31% – increase data security

30% – improve users’ communications experience

28% – expand services regionally and globally

26% – integrate communications channels for a more unified approach”

How? By bringing their messaging together

Currently many firms are struggling because their marketing communications are split between a variety of authoring solutions and delivery providers. While these collections of systems likely developed in each organization organically over time as new channels emerged, that siloed approach has shown it brings with it a host of unnecessary frustrations.

That’s why, according to IDG, 9 out of 10 executives surveyed said “they’re considering moving to a single-solution approach for seamless communications.” Integrated solutions like pairing OpenText Exstream™ and OpenText™ Notifications can deliver huge benefits via cost-savings, efficiency, reliability including assured email and SMS delivery.

