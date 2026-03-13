Three trends shaping insurance customer experience as claims rise in 2026

When customers contact their insurer, it’s rarely good news. They expect quick resolutions and clear communication—but rising property claims are making that more challenging.

Natural catastrophes and secondary perils such as hail, floods, and wildfires are driving up claim volume. Swiss Re Institute had forecasted that insured losses from natural catastrophes would reach USD 146 billion in 2025. While the actual figures from last year are yet to be reported, one thing is certain: these events will continue to put strain on insurers, triggering higher premiums and longer claim cycles, ultimately affecting customer satisfaction.

J.D. Power found that property and casualty insurers can counter the challenges of longer claim cycles and rising premiums by simplifying and streamlining customer communications. Their research shows that customer satisfaction scores are nearly twice as high when insurers deliver clear, seamless interactions.

To retain customers and protect brand trust, insurers must prioritize exceptional customer experience (CX), starting with proactive, timely communications.

Here are three trends that will shape CX for insurers:

Trend 1: Rising claims mean more customer communications

As claims surge, the volume of communications will also go up to keep up with proactive and timely customer communications.

With this, insurers will have to think about the performance of their customer communication management (CCM) solution and assess if it can scale to meet rising demand.

Trend 2: Modernizing business-critical systems means faster, connected CX

McKinsey reported that modernizing core systems and capabilities was a key challenge for P&C insurers in 2025. Legacy systems will continue to challenge the industry in 2026, creating inefficiencies in business operations and roadblocks to integrate new technologies with existing systems.

Insurers are accelerating efforts to modernize and consolidate their core business applications and software infrastructure. This transformation is essential to build a foundation for personalized, omnichannel experiences that meet evolving customer expectations.

Trend 3: From customer communications to conversations with AI

AI will continue to grow traction in the industry in 2026. Customers will expect their insurers to deliver faster, smarter, and more personalized integrations. AI-enabled communications will play a big role in turning static communications into dynamic conversations to create customer intimacy and retention.

How OpenText and Guidewire help

OpenText™ Communications, the #1 CCM vendor, integrates seamlessly with Guidewire PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, and BillingCenter. This cloud-first, AI-powered solution enables insurers to:

Deliver communications 10x faster to keep pace with rising volumes

Automate the design and delivery of personalized messages directly from Guidewire

Accelerate compliant and engaging content creation with Experience Aviator, OpenText’s generative AI for customer success

OpenText Communications is now available for Guidewire PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, and BillingCenter.