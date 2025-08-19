Take your customer communications from generic to genius

It’s no secret that customer experience is at a crossroads. Customers expect seamless, personalized experiences across every touchpoint and businesses are struggling to keep up. Most jump ship quickly: a recent study found that 87% of people will avoid a brand after just one single negative experience.1 Ineffective communications play a big role here, leading to fragmented journeys, drop-offs, and missed revenue opportunities.

But what if there was a better way to connect with your customers? Say hello to OpenText™ Core Communications, the gold standard in SaaS customer communications management (CCM).

Go from zero to WOW on Day 1

OpenText Core Communications is designed for speed and simplicity, meaning you can hit the ground running. Your IT team will thank you. We’re talking:

Lightning-fast setup. Get up and running out of the box fast with guided onboarding – no IT support needed. Setup is a breeze.

Wizard-powered design. Gone are the days of starting from scratch. Core Communications offers ready-to-go design elements and a wizard to help you create rapid communications in minutes.

Web-based tools. Simplified web-based tools for designing, authoring, and interactive editing.

Personalize with GenAI. Generic just doesn’t cut it. Core Communications helps you accelerate personalization with GenAI, allowing you to refine and target your content.

Effortless delivery: Seamlessly publish your communications across digital channels and print.

Worried about where your communications are stored? We’ve got you covered with built-in, secure storage, so you don’t need to rely on third-party solutions.

SaaS-powered innovation: Always be up-to-date and ahead of the curve with new capabilities.

Whether you’re in HR sending out company benefits information, customer service turning complaint responses into relationship builders, or sales crafting offers that actually convert, Core Communications has you covered with its easy-to-use, ready-to-go SaaS solution.

Ready to transform your customer communications and go from generic to genius? Get ready to say “WOW!” with OpenText Core Communications. Register today for the webinar to learn more.