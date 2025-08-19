Customer Experience

Take your customer communications from generic to genius

Introducing OpenText Core Communications

Dana Morio profile picture
Dana Morio

August 19, 20252 min read

Share this post to x. Share to linkedin. Mail to

It’s no secret that customer experience is at a crossroads. Customers expect seamless, personalized experiences across every touchpoint and businesses are struggling to keep up. Most jump ship quickly: a recent study found that 87% of people will avoid a brand after just one single negative experience.1 Ineffective communications play a big role here, leading to fragmented journeys, drop-offs, and missed revenue opportunities. 

But what if there was a better way to connect with your customers? Say hello to OpenText™ Core Communications, the gold standard in SaaS customer communications management (CCM).

Go from zero to WOW on Day 1

Play video

OpenText Core Communications is designed for speed and simplicity, meaning you can hit the ground running. Your IT team will thank you. We’re talking: 

  • Lightning-fast setup. Get up and running out of the box fast with guided onboarding – no IT support needed. Setup is a breeze. 
  • Wizard-powered design. Gone are the days of starting from scratch. Core Communications offers ready-to-go design elements and a wizard to help you create rapid communications in minutes. 
  • Web-based tools. Simplified web-based tools for designing, authoring, and interactive editing.  
  • Personalize with GenAI. Generic just doesn’t cut it. Core Communications helps you accelerate personalization with GenAI, allowing you to refine and target your content.  
  • Effortless delivery: Seamlessly publish your communications across digital channels and print. 
  • Worried about where your communications are stored? We’ve got you covered with built-in, secure storage, so you don’t need to rely on third-party solutions.  
  • SaaS-powered innovation: Always be up-to-date and ahead of the curve with new capabilities.  

Whether you’re in HR sending out company benefits information, customer service turning complaint responses into relationship builders, or sales crafting offers that actually convert, Core Communications has you covered with its easy-to-use, ready-to-go SaaS solution.  

Ready to transform your customer communications and go from generic to genius? Get ready to say “WOW!” with OpenText Core Communications. Register today for the webinar to learn more.  

  1. Accenture, 2025. 

Share this post

Share this post to x. Share to linkedin. Mail to
Dana Morio avatar image

Dana Morio

Dana Morio is a Product Marketing Manager at OpenText with 20+ years expertise in Voice and Unified Communications. She is a technology veteran, with experience in messaging, mobility, cloud, on-premises and hybrid applications for secure enterprise communications.

See all posts

More from the author

Power up your customer communications: paperless, personalized, planet friendly
Customer Experience

Power up your customer communications: paperless, personalized, planet friendly

Five ways to go green

August 18, 2025

4 min read

Drive holiday season sales with digital-first communications
Customer Experience

Drive holiday season sales with digital-first communications

The lead-up to the holidays are a busy time for everyone. Is your brand designing communications for the digital-first paradigm? An omnichannel communications strategy can…

December 10, 2024

3 min read

Elevate policyholder and claims experience with OpenText Communications
Technologies

Elevate policyholder and claims experience with OpenText Communications

Insurance customers expect more: instantly, seamlessly, and exactly the way they want it.

November 12, 2024

3 min read

Stay in the loop!

Get our most popular content delivered monthly to your inbox.

How can we help?