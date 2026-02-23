Forrester names OpenText a Leader in digital asset management

Expectations for digital asset management (DAM) keep climbing as teams look to get more from expanding libraries of images, video, and rich media. At their core, DAM platforms must centralize assets, enforce governance and rights management, streamline creative workflows, and enable seamless collaboration across marketing teams, agencies, and partners.

To support modern digital experiences, though, the strongest DAM platforms go further. They add intelligence and automation, take a more composable approach, and connect across the full content lifecycle—so they can flex to different brands, channels, and industry requirements.

OpenText™ Digital Asset Management brings AI-driven metadata, visual search, and automation into the workflows behind content creation and distribution—keeping brand experiences consistent and accelerating time-to-market.

We are pleased to announce that OpenText has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Asset Management Systems, Q1 2026. We believe this recognition is a testament to OpenText’s history as a trusted vendor offering a complete portfolio, enterprise-scale capabilities, and embedded AI.

In the report, Forrester notes that organizations looking for a highly scalable, deployment-agnostic DAM with an expanding set of AI capabilities may want to consider OpenText.

While OpenText received the highest possible scores in the criteria of asset onboarding and metadata management, immersive content, search, adoption, and asset delivery, Forrester specifically highlights the following:

Scalability: “Engineered for enterprise scale, the OpenText DAM system can handle massive rich-media asset volume and sustained integration traffic with high performance. The system supports full deployment flexibility, including a traditional on-premises model as well as private and public cloud.”

“Engineered for enterprise scale, the OpenText DAM system can handle massive rich-media asset volume and sustained integration traffic with high performance. The system supports full deployment flexibility, including a traditional on-premises model as well as private and public cloud.” Roadmap and Vision: “OpenText positions its DAM system as a zero UI service that enables business users, developers, and intelligent agents to execute tasks through prompts (e.g., “Show me the assets that drive the highest engagement.”). It supports this vision with a roadmap that extends the conversational experiences it has already delivered with more immersive experiences and expanded genAI.”

Customers echo this recognition, pointing to our enterprise-ready scalability, intuitive experience that accelerates adoption, and measurable ROI driven by centralized, governed asset management.

OpenText’s digital asset management capabilities are trusted by leading organizations worldwide. Here are some notable customers and how they benefit from OpenText solutions:

San Jose Sharks : Leveraged integration with Adobe and other applications to increase user productivity and fan engagement

: Leveraged integration with Adobe and other applications to increase user productivity and fan engagement SAP : Optimized campaigns based on data insights and boosted asset reuse by up to 70%

: Optimized campaigns based on data insights and boosted asset reuse by up to 70% Salt River Projects: Eased and accelerated targeted content collaboration and delivery, and made more than 100 years of assets accessible

Looking ahead, Forrester describes DAM as something that is no longer optional infrastructure—it’s foundational to scalable, intelligent digital experiences. As organizations rely more heavily on visual and multimedia content, modern DAM solutions enable broader, secure access while maintaining brand control and governance.

The growing role of AI within DAM means investment decisions must align with enterprise-wide AI strategies, governance frameworks, and long-term digital roadmaps.

We see the same trend as organizations want to use AI to move faster, but they also need governance, security, and control over how content and data are used. Being included in this Forrester DAM Wave is a testament to our focus on:

Connecting content, communications, and journeys across the experience stack to build scalable digital experiences

Embedding AI where it can safely accelerate work—search, tagging, personalization—without sacrificing trust

Giving marketing, digital, and IT teams tools they can all use, without adding complexity

OpenText Digital Asset Management: Built for scalable, AI-driven content operations

OpenText™ Digital Asset Management helps teams centrally manage, govern, and activate rich media across the full content lifecycle—so the right assets reach the right channels faster, with brand consistency built in.