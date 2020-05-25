What’s on in the OpenText Digital Zone

News & Events

Welcome to the OpenText™ Digital Zone “What’s on” guide.

Currently divided into four separate zones, each focused on specific customers’ challenges or technologies, the OpenText Digital Zones are designed to provide customers with highly relevant and memorable digital experiences.

  • OpenText Business Network Digital Zone

    • What is a single unified integration platform and how does it work?
      • Many companies are embarking on complex integration projects, either within their own businesses or across their external digital ecosystems. A single unified integration platform to support digital transformation and supply chain optimization initiatives can bring significant benefits, including the ability to streamline information flows to and between enterprise applications and across the external business environment. (11:00am EDT; Thursday, 18th June 2020).

OpenText is the leader in Enterprise Information Management (EIM). Our EIM products enable businesses to grow faster, lower operational costs, and reduce information governance and security risks by improving business insight, impact and process speed.

