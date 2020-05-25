What’s on in the OpenText Digital Zone

Welcome to the OpenText™ Digital Zone “What’s on” guide.
Currently divided into four separate zones, each focused on specific customers’ challenges or technologies, the OpenText Digital Zones are designed to provide customers with highly relevant and memorable digital experiences.
Featured Sessions
OpenText and SAP Digital Zone
Beyond the pandemic: Think big, start small. Realize the ROI of SAP S/4HANA Finance automation
- Companies currently focus on maintaining mission critical processes while lowering cost. Agile solutions can provide short term return on investment while serving as a building block for a mid to long-term digital finance strategy. (11:00am EDT; Thursday, 28th May 2020).
OpenText Content Services Digital Zone
Building a Resilient Organization with Content Services
- Learn how content services technology will play a central role in organizations as they strive to rebound from the current global crisis as more cohesive, more stable and more productive entities. (11:00am EDT; Thursday, 28th May 2020).
OpenText Business Network Digital Zone
Build business resiliency and agility to respond to unforeseen supply disruptions
- Unforeseen events, such as natural disasters, sudden regulatory changes or today’s COVID-19 pandemic, can significantly impact the level of critical supplies you need to sustain production and fulfill orders. Upheavals in cost or supply availability can wreak havoc on your business. Attend this session to learn best practices for minimizing the impact of supply disruption and improving your ability to respond in times of crisis. (11:00am EDT; Thursday, 28th May 2020).
What’s Next
The OpenText and SAP Digital Zone
Environmental compliance leader runs resilient with SAP S/4HANA and OpenText
- Digital is no longer an option for Stericycle. Stericycle made the decision to digitize its business operations with OpenText & SAP S/4HANA. (11:00am EDT; Tuesday, 9th June 2020).
Digital isn’t optional anymore: Accelerate the path to SAP S/4HANA and rapidly digitize processes with Extended ECM
- This live event explores real-world examples of customers that are re-evaluating their business with SAP S/4HANA & Intelligent Content Management from OpenText. Learn about the business drivers behind their transformation and the best practices in streamlining the move to SAP S/4HANA. (11:00am EDT; Tuesday, 30th June 2020).
Resilient HR for the new workforce
- All organizations are adjusting to the new world and nowhere is this felt more directly than HR who are the face of the company for employees during these times. (11:00am EDT; Tuesday, 7th July 2020).
OpenText Business Network Digital Zone
What is a single unified integration platform and how does it work?
- Many companies are embarking on complex integration projects, either within their own businesses or across their external digital ecosystems. A single unified integration platform to support digital transformation and supply chain optimization initiatives can bring significant benefits, including the ability to streamline information flows to and between enterprise applications and across the external business environment. (11:00am EDT; Thursday, 18th June 2020).
On Demand
The OpenText and SAP Digital Zone
Beyond Finance: How 3M is ensuring business and finance continuity during challenging times
- Learn how 3M continues to deliver business continuity, consolidates and automates finance processes and take costs out of back office while managing through a challenging business climate. 3M will share how they are able to gain greater visibility into accounts payable
Solutions for business continuity in these disruptive market changes
- These disruptions are going to impact the way we work, supply chains, customer loyalty, but OpenText can support the new way to do business.
OpenText Content Services Digital Zone
Secure the Edge in a Telecommuting World
- Learn how OpenText solutions can help you achieve cyber resilience by securing off-site employees from online threats, enable secure collaboration and protect data.
OpenText Business Network Digital Zone
Build business resiliency and agility to respond to unforeseen supply disruptions
- Unforeseen events, such as natural disasters, sudden regulatory changes or today’s COVID-19 pandemic, can significantly impact the level of critical supplies you need to sustain production and fulfill orders. Upheavals in cost or supply availability can wreak havoc on your business. Attend this session to learn best practices for minimizing the impact of supply disruption and improving your ability to respond in times of crisis.
How cloud B2B integration drives improved supply chain resilience
- Learn how B2B integration improves day-to-day supply chain collaboration, end-to-end supply chain visibility and decision-making through powerful insights.
Business Network Feature Keynote: Connect. Optimize. Grow.
- This session is geared toward CIOs, other IT professionals, and Supply Chain leaders seeking to connect an increasingly complex ecosystem of people, systems and things, optimize business processes based on insights spanning disparate systems, and accelerate business growth with data-driven insights and applications. This session will highlight the newly converged Trading Grid platform, with many new integrated features from the Liaison Technologies acquisition announced last year. Gain a preview into the future of supply chain and how Trading Grid is delivering the foundation today.
Enabling the autonomous supply chain with IoT, AI and Blockchain
Ensure e-Invoicing compliance and improved cash flow management