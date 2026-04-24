Why modernizing legacy EDI can’t wait

For many organizations, Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) has been a quiet workhorse in the background of business operations for years, accumulating debt in different fields for decades (e.g. IT security, compliance, human knowledge, processes, and finance) . Orders flow, invoices are exchanged, and supply chains keep moving. But when an EDI environment is built on aging, unsupported legacy technology, the risks can grow faster than many teams realize.

A recent OpenText Business Network webinar focused on the operational, financial, and strategic risks and possible costs of doing nothing with EDI. As vendors retire on-premises solutions and push customers toward cloud-based alternatives and platforms, businesses are being forced to reassess the resilience of their current EDI landscape. Yet vendor retirement is only one part of the story. Regulatory requirements continue to evolve. Real-time business expectations are replacing batch-based processes. Cybersecurity threats are increasing. And organizations that want to grow globally need scalable, always-on integration capabilities that legacy systems often cannot support.

One of the biggest challenges with legacy EDI is that the real cost of inaction is often underestimated.

Operationally, aging systems are more vulnerable to downtime, degraded performance, and recovery issues after failures. If EDI transactions stop flowing, the business impact can be immediate: delayed deliveries, breached SLAs, interrupted production, and lost revenue.

Security is another growing concern. Unsupported systems no longer receive patches or protocol updates, leaving organizations exposed to vulnerabilities, outdated transport methods, and compliance failures, leading to technical risk, but possible reputational damage and regulatory consequences.

Interoperability is also at stake. EDI standards such as EDIFACT, X12, and XML continue to evolve, and trading partners increasingly expect modern connectivity, faster onboarding and new formats. Legacy and on-premises solutions may struggle to keep pace, causing rejected messages, onboarding delays, and missed business opportunities.

Then there is the human factor. In many organizations, critical EDI knowledge resides with a small number of specialists, sometimes just one. As those experts retire or move on, organizations are left with systems that nobody wants to touch. That knowledge risk can quickly become a business continuity risk.

Finally, legacy environments may appear stable on the surface, but hidden costs accumulate each year and often become expensive over time: aging hardware, expensive maintenance, outsourced fixes, SLA penalties, and manual workarounds when things go wrong.

Despite the urgency, many EDI modernization efforts run into trouble for a simple reason: organizations start to migrate before they fully understand what they are migrating.

Over the years, most B2B and EDI landscapes have grown organically. New trading partners were added at different times, with different standards, versions, and custom requirements. Mergers, acquisitions, and changing IT strategies have added more complexity. The result is often a fragmented environment with little or no documentation, many one-off mappings, and limited visibility into what is being used in production.

Without that visibility, migration becomes risky. Teams may replicate unnecessary complexity, miss critical dependencies, or discover issues only after go-live.

In the webinar, OpenText outlined a four-phase methodology designed to reduce migration risk before it reaches production.

Phase 1: Discover and assess real production data.

The first step is to remove the blind spot. By analyzing actual production transactions, and not just test files, you can see which partners, documents, formats, and data elements are truly in use. This creates a fact-based migration foundation and often reveals opportunities to simplify.

Phase 2: Standardize and reduce complexity.

Instead of rebuilding every custom mapping from scratch, OpenText Business Network uses reusable assets, and the Mapping Center of Excellence develops the necessary translation maps based on your application file layouts. This lowers maintenance effort, accelerates delivery, and reduces long-term total cost of ownership.

Phase 3: Prove correctness before cutover.

This is where risk is removed in a practical way. Historical production data is replayed through the new environment in parallel testing, allowing teams to compare outputs side by side and detect discrepancies before they affect the business. Connectivity, acknowledgements, routing, and error handling are also validated in pre-production conditions.

Phase 4: Migrate the trading community at scale.

Even the best technical migration can fail if trading partners are not ready. That is why partner communication, onboarding, testing, and certification are treated as a critical workstream. With structured coordination and expert support, organizations can move partners in controlled waves while keeping document flows uninterrupted.

From forced migration to future-ready transformation

Modernizing EDI is more than replacing an old solution. It is about creating a strong digital backbone using a platform built for the future.

End-of-life announcements, retiring experts, and rising compliance demands may create pressure, but they also create an opportunity to simplify complexity, improve resilience, and prepare for growth. With the right approach, EDI modernization does not have to be disruptive. It can be structured, data-driven, and low risk.

If your organization is facing legacy EDI challenges, now is the time to act. The question is no longer whether modernization is necessary, but how long can your business afford to wait.

Join a complimentary Data Discovery Workshop

Your EDI environment is too critical to rely on aging infrastructure that may be out of support and not include a clear upgrade path.

To help organizations understand their risk and plan the right next steps, OpenText Business Network offers a complimentary, 60-90-minute Data Discovery Workshop session that provides:

A full inventory of your current EDI flows

An early view of migration scope and complexity

Identification of quick wins and high-risk hotspots

A personalized, fact-based migration roadmap

Modernizing now is not only safer. It unlocks capabilities are not possible with legacy systems.

Contact us today to schedule your Data Discovery Workshop and start exploring your future ready B2B integration and EDI landscape.