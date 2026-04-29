What’s new in OpenText B2B Integration Essentials

Small and midsized businesses (SMBs) are under growing pressure to digitize supply chain operations, meet customer EDI mandates, and scale without adding cost or IT complexity. The latest release of OpenText™ B2B Integration Essentials (26.2) introduces new capabilities and improvements specifically designed to help SMB users around the world complete tasks faster and stay compliant.

Here’s a look at what’s new and how these updates help businesses simplify B2B integration and EDI.

Automated document workflows and multi-trading partner support

B2B Integration Essentials offers intelligent, cloud‑based Web EDI that does not require prior EDI knowledge or in-house expertise, enabling teams to quickly and easily connect digitally with customers, suppliers, and logistics partners. The result is faster onboarding, fewer manual tasks, and smoother day-to-day operations.

Reduce errors, risk and manual effort with built‑in automation

Automated document workflows that reuse data and guide users’ step-by-step

that reuse data and guide users’ step-by-step Automatic document retention and archiving to improve performance and support records compliance

to improve performance and support records compliance Multi‑trading partner support that lets teams work with multiple customers or hubs from a single UI

that lets teams work with multiple customers or hubs from a single UI Intelligent automated packing that streamlines shipping and reduces errors with predefined packing patterns

Guaranteed compliance with evolving trading partner requirements

One of the biggest challenges for SMBs is keeping pace with changing EDI requirements from large retailers, marketplaces, and manufacturers. The latest B2B Integration Essentials release expands trading partner kit support across multiple industries, such as consumer products and services, retail, and automotive, among others. Every trading partner kit is built to follow trading partner and marketplace specific guidelines, ensuring accurate, error‑free transactions and reducing the risk of chargebacks or rejected documents.

Expand trading partner connectivity while strengthening security and compliance

Speed onboarding and global reach with expanded trading partner kits by industry

Strengthen cyber resilience with ongoing security and compliance updates

Support 85+ EDI document types and global standards

SMB users need speed to complete in a global marketplace, which is why B2B Integration Essential has expanded self-service tools, online help, and training videos within the portal. It also now includes language support for Spanish, Portuguese, German, French, Italian, Japanese, and Chinese. These updates, as well as enabling single sign-on (SSO) for OpenText Trading Grid Online, help users resolve issues faster, reduce support calls, and complete tasks more easily.

Scale from B2B Integration Essentials to B2B Integration Foundation as your business grows

OpenText B2B Integration Essentials is designed as a starting point with OpenText Business Network. As your business needs change, you may add new trading partners, connect to additional marketplaces, or expand globally. And you can seamlessly upgrade to B2B Integration Foundation or B2B Integration Enterprise to accommodate transaction volumes, partners, and increased complexity without changing platforms.

Want to learn more about OpenText B2B Integration Essentials?

Watch our B2B Integration Essentials click tour and reach out today.