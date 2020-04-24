Content services: A key to organizational resilience

Resilience is the capacity to recover quickly from difficulties. As organizations regroup, reorganize and reprioritize over the rest of this year, they’ll be doing so in a new normal. The operational landscape of early 2020 is gone forever. Personal interaction has changed. Business goals, plans and strategies have been upended. The nature of work has changed.

Only resilient organizations will adapt and succeed in this new world as they quickly realize there are new operational realities and that old methods are no longer enough. Organizations are embarking on a critical mission to rethink their operations and adjust to changes in work habits and business models. In truth, these changes have been gradually taking shape over the past decade but forced into stark relief over the past few months.

Faced with these new realities, information is now every organization’s most valuable asset. Access to it, along with the ability to analyze, control, distribute and work with it, is the difference between forward momentum and stagnation in times of both normalcy and crisis.

Content services technology will help organizations adapt to this new way of thinking. Designed and built to allow enterprises to integrate many sources of information with a central content management platform, modern content management technology will enable the efficient management, distribution and use of that information across the business.

Efficient access to information

A foundational tenet of content services is integrating central content management platforms with the standalone applications and systems at the heart of business processes. Integration introduces the ability to extend centrally defined lifecycle management rules to previously isolated content and data – automatically identifying, analyzing, and classifying information as it’s created or ingested.

Integration allows that information to now be retrievable through centralized search functionality, making access to the originating system no longer necessary. Integration enables knowledge workers, regardless of their location or device, to access required information from across the enterprise.

Gatekeepers and application specialists are no longer bottlenecks; IT no longer has to manage remote access to every system; endless screen flips are eliminated; and relevant information can be aggregated from across the enterprise and provide users with a dashboard of information, project updates and insights.

Process stability and efficiency

Information is the fuel for all business processes. Every process uses and produces it. Decisions and actions depend on timely access to it.

A holistic content services framework integrates with the lead applications – ERP, SCM, CRM, CEM and HRM – to introduce the automated analysis and classification of the information produced. With the addition of metatags, information from one system can be surfaced in another to improve productivity and decision making.

Employees no longer need access to every system and application to make informed decisions. They can have related information surfaced directly in the system they prefer to work in. For example, SAP content automatically surfaced to Salesforce users based on metatag connections.

Collaboration and teamwork

The Microsoft Office suite is the industry standard for content creation and collaboration, and collaborative tools such as Microsoft Teams have become essential in an increasingly distributed world. But the content produced by all these tools has value beyond its immediate use. Utilizing content services applications to underpin the strengths of these Microsoft solutions integrates the activities and content created in them into the organization’s central content management program, again allowing vital information to be surfaced through multiple application, irrespective of where the information originated.

Governance

The amount of information and work produced outside of an organization’s core infrastructure is growing. Whether it is remote employees, contractors, agencies or the shift to working from home, these changes are throwing the governance policies of many organizations into disarray. A new normal will eventually arrive, but resilient organizations are acting on the unacceptable fact that most of their enterprise information is either in isolated siloes or circulating beyond the oversight of legally defensible governance.

A holistic content services approach not only enables access to the systems that produce information, but comprehensively monitors how that information is shared, modified and used.

We are witnessing the world changing right before our eyes. Together, we will forge a path forward and learn from this episode in human history. For resilient organizations, that will involve adapting to new circumstances and taking action to ensure they emerge more cohesive, more stable, and more productive.

How can OpenText help

Content services technology, including the OpenText™ Extended ECM, OpenText™ Content Suite and OpenText™ Documentum™ platforms, will play a significant role in helping enterprises realize these goals from Capture through to Archiving.

Take a few minutes to learn more about how the new OpenText Content Services Cloud Edition (CE) 20.2 builds on the advantages of the cloud to offer even more value.

Learn more about how OpenText can help empower your remote workforce.