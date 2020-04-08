Announcing OpenText Content Services Cloud Edition (CE) 20.2

OpenText™ Content Services solutions help connect content to digital business – removing friction in processes, improving employee productivity, and simplifying governance and compliance.

Content services technology will play a central role in organizations as they strive to rebound from the current global crisis as more cohesive, more stable and more productive entities.

OpenText Cloud Editions (CE) 20.2 includes enhancements to OpenText™ Documentum™, OpenText™ Extended ECM, OpenText™ Content Suite, OpenText™ Intelligent Capture, and OpenText™ InfoArchive.

Cloud-native

With Cloud Editions (CE) 20.2, even more of our Content Services portfolio is now cloud-native – significantly streamlining deployments, upgrades and the quicker introduction of new features.

Though architected for the cloud, Cloud Editions (CE) 20.2 continues to offer customers the choice of where to deploy and manage OpenText software: on-premise or in their preferred cloud.

Here’s what else is new in Cloud Editions (CE) 20.2 across the OpenText Content Services roster:

OpenText Documentum Release Cloud Edition (CE) 20.2

Documentum offers a broad set of capabilities, enabling organizations to establish control of their critical information with a single source of the truth, simplifying access to the most recent, approved business content.

Some notable Cloud Edition (CE) 20.2 enhancements include:

Documentum Server: Customers can run Documentum on any hyperscaler and take advantage of high-performance databases such as Amazon Aurora and low-cost storage services such as Google Elastifile. Tighter integration with Blazon adds new features that secure and enhance the value of managed assets.

Customers can run Documentum on any hyperscaler and take advantage of high-performance databases such as Amazon Aurora and low-cost storage services such as Google Elastifile. Tighter integration with Blazon adds new features that secure and enhance the value of managed assets. Documentum D2: The Smart View user interface has been enhanced to work in more use cases. For example, D2 users can now navigate content in Documentum via a familiar OS-like browser tree and configure it to include a home cabinet and Favorites folder for quick access to frequently used content.

The Smart View user interface has been enhanced to work in more use cases. For example, D2 users can now navigate content in Documentum via a familiar OS-like browser tree and configure it to include a home cabinet and Favorites folder for quick access to frequently used content. Documentum D2 Mobile App : Users can now upload documents to Documentum D2 from their mobile For IT Administrators, Release 20.2 introduces MDM support with AirWatch and MobileIron, enabling them to monitor, manage and secure employee’s mobile devices.

: Users can now upload documents to Documentum D2 from their mobile For IT Administrators, Release 20.2 introduces MDM support with AirWatch and MobileIron, enabling them to monitor, manage and secure employee’s mobile devices. Documentum xCP Case Management : The xCP Process Manager acts as the starting point for developers to build to variety of use cases, including HR onboarding and claims processing. Release 20.2 also introduces predictive decision making, enabling users to incorporate the power of machine learning into day-to-day decisions.

: The xCP Process Manager acts as the starting point for developers to build to variety of use cases, including HR onboarding and claims processing. Release 20.2 also introduces predictive decision making, enabling users to incorporate the power of machine learning into day-to-day decisions. Documentum for Life Sciences: Update properties on effective and approved documents without requiring new approval workflow. Create virtual document templates using Excel. New “content lockdown” lifecycle state, authoring and approval workflows for Research and Development users.

OpenText Intelligent Capture Release Cloud Edition (CE) 20.2

Intelligent Capture automates content ingestion, speeding up the routing of information to the right users and systems in the organization.

Some notable enhancements in Cloud Edition (CE) 20.2 include:

A connector for OpenText Extended ECM to automate capture into Business Workspaces

A connector for OpenText Magellan to enhance data visualization and AI-augmentation

OpenText Content Suite and Extended ECM Cloud Editions (CE) 20.2

OpenText Content Suite seamlessly manages information flows – ensuring secure, compliant information management and enhanced productivity. OpenText Extended ECM builds on OpenText Content Suite to transparently integrate content management into lead applications.

Some notable enhancements in Cloud Editions (CE) 20.2 include:

Intelligent document generation from SmartView with auto-filled templates for greater automation capabilities

Greater personalization of landing pages provides users more control over their working environment

Deeper integrations with Microsoft Teams, including the ability to store Microsoft Teams chats in an Extended ECM workspace and the ability to control membership of Microsoft Teams directly from a lead application

Extended ECM for SAP® offers better tablet support, providing the full business workspace functionality for iOS and Android tablets

OpenText InfoArchive Release Cloud Edition (CE) 20.2

OpenText InfoArchive allows data and content to be archived, managed in accordance with compliance policies – and remain easily accessible to users.

Some notable enhancements in Cloud Edition (CE) 20.2 include:

Google Cloud Coldline storage support

Control over background requests

Regional configuration for numbers/dates based on user locale

Integrated Documentum and OTS connectors

