Come Play Where AI Gets Real: Inside the Aviator Playground at OpenText World

TLDR: The Aviator Playground is where AI gets real. It’s a hands-on space to explore how intelligence can solve everyday challenges—from managing content to securing data and speeding up decisions. No buzzwords, just working AI you can see, test, and believe in. Check it out at OpenText World.

Picture this: You walk into the Music City Center in Nashville, and the energy hits you immediately. Screens glow, conversations buzz, and at the center of it all is something extraordinary—the Aviator Playground. It’s not a booth. It’s not a demo. It’s a living, breathing AI ecosystem designed to spark imagination and show you what’s possible when intelligence meets enterprise scale.

This year at OpenText World, we’re not just talking AI, we’re inviting you to experience it. To play. To build. To believe.

Why we built the Aviator Playground

AI isn’t just a trend—it’s transformative. But transformation needs more than slides and soundbites. It needs proof, play, and people. That’s why we created a space where you can roll up your sleeves and see how Aviator works across every OpenText business unit. It’s hands-on, immersive, and tailored to real-world challenges.



Explore the pods: Where AI meets real-world challenges

The Aviator Playground is organized around a series of pods. Each pod is a chapter in the story of how businesses thrive with AI. Step inside and see what happens when intelligence transforms everyday work:

Content Aviator

Picture a world where compliance checks and sustainability goals aren’t a scramble. Content Aviator turns mountains of documents into clear, actionable insights—so planners can design smarter spaces without the guesswork.

Experience Aviator

Imagine creating digital experiences that feel effortless to build and unforgettable to use. Experience Aviator blends creativity and intelligence to craft dynamic, personalized web journeys that connect instantly, scale seamlessly, and delight every visitor.

Business Network Aviator

What if you had your own supply chain advisor that could predict the future? Business Network Aviator spots disruptions before they happen, keeping goods moving and businesses resilient in a world that never slows down.

Cybersecurity & AppSec Aviator

Picture a digital fortress that learns every day. Cybersecurity Aviator doesn’t just react. It anticipates and neutralizes threats before they can strike.

Service Management Aviator

Imagine HR questions answered instantly, IT tickets resolved before they escalate. Our Service Management Aviator makes service feel effortless, so teams can focus on what matters most.

DevOps Aviator

Think of development cycles that move at the speed of ideas. DevOps Aviator automates the heavy lifting, so innovation never waits for a bottleneck.

OpenText MyAviator: Your AI assistant that works like you do.

At the heart of the Playground is MyAviator: your personal productivity assistant for effortless work.

For the project lead, it turns 50-page reports into five key points.

For the manager, it delivers instant decision briefs with budgets, risks, and recommendations.

For the knowledge worker, it connects threads across sources to surface what matters.

For the IT service manager, it translates incidents and SLAs into clarity.

And for the team lead, it transforms raw notes into polished slides in seconds.

MyAviator helps you test out ideas, build smarter outcomes, and believe in productivity again. It’s not just an assistant. It’s how enterprise work starts to feel effortless.

Then there’s Aviator Studio: the creative engine of the Playground. It’s where ideas turn into intelligent agents without a single line of code. Want to automate a workflow? Build a custom AI assistant? Test prompts that make your processes smarter? Aviator Studio gives you the tools to design, deploy, and refine AI solutions in minutes. More than a sandbox, Aviator Studio is your launchpad for customizing your own agentic AI digital workforce.

Why It Matters

Every business function (IT, customer support, sales, marketing, HR, etc..) faces its own challenges—content chaos, customer churn, supply chain shocks, security risks, operational inefficiencies. The Aviator Playground is a live demonstration of how AI can solve your problems today, not someday. It’s where strategy meets execution, and where you’ll leave with ideas you can act on immediately.

Come play where AI gets real—visit the Aviator Playground at OpenText World Nashville and see intelligence in action or visit our virtual AI playground and come play, explore and learn more about our Aviator AI.